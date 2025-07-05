Bitch X Rich 2 episodes 1-2 recap: Entry of a new student threatens Baek Jen-na's position in school

Bitch X Rich 2, starring Yeri of Red Velvet and Lee Eun-saem aired episodes 1 and 2 on TVING on July 3 and 4, respectively. Bitch X Rich 2 is the highly awaited sequel to the 2023 drama series of the same name.
It follows Kim Hye-in (Lee Eun-saem), a student who goes to the elite school Cheongdam High. She comes from a low-income family and joins the school through the equal opportunity scholarship.
Kim Hye-in becomes the center of attraction after she witnesses two murders at school. She joins the Diamond 6, with Baek Jen-na's (Yeri) help, to save herself.
Meanwhile, Baek Jen-na, the heiress of a renowned business group and the most influential girl in the school. With the entry of a new student, Cha Jin-wook, Baek Jen-na’s position of power seems to be in danger.
In episode 2 of Bitch X Rich 2, Cha Jin-wook (Kim Min-kyu) is introduced to Baek Jen-na, a prospective groom, by her father. However, she is unhappy with this and finds it absurd. Cha Jin-wook is seen talking to his mother on the phone after meeting with Baek Jen-na and her dad. It appears he is plotting a game she is unaware of.
Bitch X Rich 2 ep 1 & 2 recap: Baek Jen-na replaces Seo Do-eun with Kim Hye-in in Diamond 6
In Bitch X Rich 2 episode 1, Kim Hye-in brings the prime suspect in Oh Si-eun's murder case. Meanwhile, Seo Yoo-kwon, the chairman of the school, is now working as the principal of Seo Hee-su and Seo Do-eun's father. Kim Hye-in is called for interrogation at the police station as a witness of Oh Si-eun's murder.
The police believed that she might have killed her, as they found text messages of Oh Si-eun threatening Kim Hye-in. She is called for interrogation at the police station as a witness of Oh Si-eun's murder.
When she returned to school, everyone was gossiping about her being a suspect. Hwang Bo-seok targeted Kim Hye-in and even cut her neck. He verbally harassed her, and in return, Kim Hye-in attacked his head with her phone and ran away.
Hwang Bo-seok and his friends chased her, but Lee Sa-rang reached the school with his motorcycle and saved her. Notably, Lee Sa-rang is the younger brother of Lee So-mang. Kim Hye-in had lost contact with Lee So-mang but learned that he went abroad for further studies through Lee Sa-rang.
Meanwhile, Baek Jen-na's father, Chairman Baek, informed her that an article announcing his and her mother's, Seo Jae-kyung, divorce would be released soon. However, she was against this due to Seo Jae-kyung's mental health and alcoholism, and Chairman Baek told her it's not because of him.
On the other hand, Kim Hye-in sees her father struggling with finances for hiring a lawyer due to her involvement in the Oh Si-eun case.
As Bitch X Rich 2 episode 1 progressed, Baek Jen-na rushed to the hospital to check in on Seo Jae-kyung, as she did not pick up her call. She found Seo Jae-kyung drinking alcohol with medicines. Jen-na lashed out at her mother since it was dangerous. Seo Jae-kyung told her to not let them (Chairman Baek and his girlfriend, Ha Min-hee) take away anything from her.
By the end of Bitch X Rich 2 episode 1, Kim Hye-in's father, Kim Hyeon-koo, is seen kneeling down to Hwang Bo-seok's mother, asking for forgiveness. This is because Hwang Bo-seok was going to sue Kim Hye-in for school violence. Kim Hye-in was left with no choice but to give in and kneel down against Hwang Bo-seok.
In Bitch X Rich 2 episode 2, Baek Jen-na met her stepmother, Ha Min-hee, who was also her former English teacher. Ha Min-hee moved into Jen-na's mother's room, which made her angry, but she could not do anything.
Kim Hye-in worried about her father's struggle in this case. Lee Sa-rang suggested shejoin the Diamond 6 group. Diamond 6 is a group of the most powerful students. Kim Hye-in asked Baek Jen-na for help in joining Diamond 6. At first, Baek Jen-na refused.
Later, Kim Hye-in gave her an audio file, where Ha Min-hee is seen talking to another man. Ha Min-hee told the man that her baby's gender was none of his concern and she would make the baby the real heir of Chairman Baek's company. Kim Hye-in also gave Baek Jen-na the necklace Hae-in had given her.
By the end of Bitch X Rich 2 episode two, Baek Jen-na gave the necklace to Seo Yoo-kwon to find the murderer behind Kim Hae-in, who is alive but in a very severe condition. Cha Jin-wook and Lee Sa-rang entered the Diamond 6 as the new members. Baek Jen-na told Seo Do-eun to leave the squad, as it was for students whose parents gave the highest amount of donation. In his place, she called in Kim Hye-in as the new member of the Diamond 6, leaving the others in shock.
Meanwhile, fans may watch Bitch X Rich 2 on Rakuten Viki.