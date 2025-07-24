  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “We got 3 kissing scenes in just 1 episode” — Fans stunned after 'My Girlfriend is the Man!’ premiere starring ASTRO’s Yoon San-ha & OH MY GIRL’s Arin

“We got 3 kissing scenes in just 1 episode” — Fans stunned after 'My Girlfriend is the Man!’ premiere starring ASTRO’s Yoon San-ha & OH MY GIRL’s Arin

By Shreya Jha
Published Jul 24, 2025 09:54 GMT
ASTRO&rsquo;s Yoon San-ha &amp; OH MY GIRL
ASTRO’s Yoon San-ha & OH MY GIRL's Arin in My Girlfriend is the Man! (Images via Viki)

On July 23, 2025, a brand-new Korean series, My Girlfriend is the Man!, premiered its debut episode on Viki. After the broadcast, viewers were surprised by the rapid romantic development between the main leads. The series is a live-action adaptation of a webtoon with the same title.

Ad

It follows Kim Ji-eun (OH MY GIRL's Arin), who one day discovers herself in a man’s body. Her boyfriend Park Yoon-jae (ASTRO’s San-ha) decides to stand by her through the sudden change. The kiss scenes between Ji-eun and Yoon-jae in the first episode quickly drew online reactions, with one X user commenting:

"We got 3 kissing scenes in just 1 episode.. Aiyooo this is interesting already excited for their story to unfold."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Many expressed surprise at the quick progression in My Girlfriend is the Man!

"KISS COUNTER: 3…4…AND 5!!🫠(Counting the cheek kiss) WAAAHH!!!🫣🫣🫣 But they are adorableeee!," a fan said.
"Bruh already?! A kiss?! In a kdrama????," another user mentioned.
"WHAT DO YOU MEAN WE GOT 4 KISSING SCENES IN JUST 1 EP.?! NAKAKALOKA!," another person shared.

Others joked about Cha Eun-woo, also a member of ASTRO, "screaming in the back," as maknae (youngest member) San-ha steps out of his typical "baby" image among fans.

Ad
"Our baby is not a baby anymore," a netizen said.
"Sanha can no longer tease Eunwoo about kiss scenes now," another viewer said.
"That's my son!!!! Me and Eunwoo screaming in the back while covering our eyes 🙈 First hand experiencing how a parent feels while watching their kids all grown up," another fan added.
Ad

Is My Girlfriend is the Man! a BL K-drama?

Ad

On July 23, Director Yoo Kwan-mo clarified speculation about My Girlfriend is the Man! being a BL drama during the drama's press conference in Seoul. He said that the story centers on a romance with a fantasy twist, including themes of friendship and family.

"Ji-eun continuously appears through imagination or flashbacks. I believe almost no one who watches our drama will call it a BL work. It's a fun fantasy romantic comedy," Director Yoo said as reported by The Korea Times.
Ad

The filmmaker described the show as “a watercolor painting depicting K-youth." In My Girlfriend is the Man!, ASTRO’s San-ha takes the lead as Park Yun-jae, a university student majoring in astronomy, who falls for a girl named Kim Ji-eun during his first blind date.

However, Ji-eun, played by OH MY GIRL's Arin, wakes up one day and finds herself in a male body. She takes on a new identity as Kim Ji-hoon and tells Yun-jae the truth. Rather than ending their relationship, the two decide to stay together and look for a way to undo the transformation. Yoo Jeong-hu portrays Ji-eun’s male counterpart, Kim Ji-hoon.

Ad

Meanwhile, another student, Kang Min-joo, develops feelings for Yun-jae. Played by LOONA’s Chuu, this marks her return to acting after six years since Dating Class. She plays the most popular girl on campus and adds a love triangle element to the plot.

My Girlfriend is the Man! is streaming on Viki, with episode 2 dropping on Thursday at 9:50 pm KST. New episodes are released every Wednesday and Thursday.

About the author
Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Twitter icon

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ameen Fatima
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications