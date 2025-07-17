When will Revenged Love Episodes 11-12 air? Revised release schedule, airtime, & all you need to know 

On July 17, 2025, the official X handle of Chinese drama Revenged Love released the new drop schedule for episodes 11 and 12. The two delayed parts will now premiere on July 18 and 19 at 8 pm on Viki.

“Thank you for waiting—“Revenged Love” is back! This Friday and Saturday at 8PM, catch up with EP11–12. Starting next week, the regular update schedule resumes: new episodes every Monday and Tuesday. Let’s keep chasing love through this passionate summer!,” the update stated.

However, this pause has not impacted the usual airing schedule. Episodes 13 and 14 will still air on the initially scheduled dates, i.e., July 21 and 22. Previously, on July 13, the same X account had notified viewers that episodes planned for July 14 and 15 would be postponed. The team stated the delay was to ensure a better release experience.

"Dear audience, We sincerely thank you for your affection and support for Revenged Love! To deliver a perfect viewing experience, episodes originally scheduled for Monday and Tuesday will be temporarily postponed. The new broadcast schedule will be announced soon," Tian Xu Ning and Zi Yu starrer drama's official X account asserted.

Later, Taiwan-based LGBTQ+ OTT platform GagaOOLala also posted an update on the postponement.

"Revenged Love will be back! We're very sorry! To give you a better viewing experience, "Revenged Love" will take a small break. We know you'll miss Chi Cheng, Wu Suowei, Jiang Xiao Shuai, and Guo Cheng Yu and they just need a bit of a break," GagaOOLala wrote.

Viu's Indonesian and Viu Thailand accounts also backed the decision.

What’s the story behind Revenged Love?

Chinese drama Revenged Love dropped on June 16 and will air till August 26, spanning 24 episodes. The show centers on a revenge plan that takes an unforeseen arc.

The story follows Wu Suo Wei (played by Zi Yu), a man from a modest background. After getting dumped by his wealthy girlfriend, he decides to turn his life around. As he tries to make it on his own, he keeps running into Chi Cheng (Tian Xu Ning), a spoiled heir tied to a major family business.

Things shift when Suo Wei finds out that his ex is now dating Chi Cheng. He sets a plan to win over Chi Cheng to get back at her. Though he’s never shown interest in men before, Suo Wei pushes forward with the act. Surprisingly, his plan works. But along the way, real feelings begin to form.

All 10 episodes of the BL series are currently available to stream on Viki. However, viewers need a Viki Pass subscription to watch them on the app. The C-drama is also available on YouTube via its official account, 逆愛 RevengedLove, where four episodes can be watched for free, while the rest require a membership.

