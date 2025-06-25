Where to watch Revenged Love? Streaming details explored

Revenged Love episode 6 released on June 24, 2025. The Chinese drama centers on Wu Suo Wei as he goes on a quest for revenge after facing constant insults at the hands of his rich ex-girlfriend. As a result, he wants to get Chi Cheng, a spoiled heir who is now seeing his ex-girlfriend, to fall in love with him. The first of the six episodes aired on June 16, 2025, and the rest are online now.

Wu Suo Wei's journey is full of turns, but the most important thing is how he changes emotionally as he deals with his feelings for Chi Cheng. The show is based on the web novel Counter Attack by Chai Di Jan. It is available to watch on Rakuten Viki.

Streaming details of Revenged Love

In Revenged Love, Wu Suo Wei falls in love with Chi Cheng out of the blue although his primary intention was to get back at his ex-girlfriend. Wu Suo Wei starts out wanting to prove himself, but in the end he starts to question his own feelings and wants.

Rakuten Viki, a site known for streaming popular Asian dramas, streams Revenged Love for people who want to watch it online. Viki has a subscription service with different price plans. The drama can be streamed on the platform with subtitles in over 200 languages, allowing a wide range of audience to enjoy it.

Rakuten Viki offers a variety of subscription plans, allowing users to select the one that best suits their needs. For $3.99 a month, the Viki Pass gives one access to basic features. The Viki Pass Standard costs $7.99 a month and gives one access to more content and benefits. Viki Pass Plus costs $11.99 a month. For $119.99 a year, viewers can get the Americas-only plan.

In addition to subscription options, Viki lets users interact with the community by managing content with the help of volunteers. The platform is also compatible with many devices, like computers, smart TVs, and cell phones, enabling users to watch their favourite dramas in a variety of ways.

Plot of Revenged Love

Revenged Love is about Wu Suo Wei's emotional journey. His rich ex-girlfriend has insulted him, and so he decides to get back at her by seducing Chi Cheng, the spoilt heir to a powerful family. When Wu Suo Wei starts his mission, he does not have any romantic affinity for men, but his feelings for Chi Cheng quickly become real.

The show's unique plot explores a lot of different things. At first, Wu Suo Wei is angry and wants to get even with Chi Cheng. This makes their relationship complicated. The story is about Suo Wei's inner struggle as he is torn between his original goals and how he really feels.

The story grows as the two main characters get closer, focusing on how they change as people and how love alters in surprising ways. As Wu Suo Wei falls in love with Chi Cheng, the lines between love and revenge start to blur.

Revenged Love is available to stream on Viki.

