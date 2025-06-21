We Were Liars season 1 soundtrack: List of every song in the series

The psychological thriller series We Were Liars season 1 aired on Prime Video on June 18, 2025. The show is based on E. Lockhart's 2014 novel of the same name. It follows Cadence Sinclair as she tries to remember what happened on her family's private island after she lost her memory.

There are both happy and sad songs on the show, which fit with the story's different moods. The music sets perfectly with the show's changing mood, from lively summer parties to quiet moments of reflection.

Songs from artists like Hozier, Marshmello, Khalid, and more make up the soundtrack. It has a mix of indie, pop, and old hits. The music is an important part of We Were Liars. It sets the perfect mood for every scene, whether it's an intense scene or a joyful memory.

We Were Liars: All songs in the series

The series features 56 songs in total across its eight episodes. The soundtrack of We Were Liars blends contemporary hits with nostalgic tracks that reflect the themes of the show.

We Were Liars episode 1: Tell Me Sweet Little Lies

What’s The Rumpus? by Jack White

Forever by HAIM

Young Blood (Renholdër Remix) by The Naked and Famous

No by Orion

Same Days by J. Roddy Watson & the Business

Home by Good Neighbors

Dive by Holly Humberstone

Loving You by Cannons

Good Time by Born Runner-The Fancee

Who We Are by Hozier

We Were Liars episode 2: Wrap Her Up In A Package of Lies

Where’s My Mind by Lyn Lapid

We’ll Be Young Forever by Denmark + Winter

So We Won’t Forget by Khruangbin

Difficult by Gracie Abrams

Once Upon a Time by The Linda Lindas

My Fun by Suki Waterhouse

Down Swinging by Holly Humberstone

Happy Together by The Turtles

Happy Together by Why Mona

It Never Ends by Ingrid Michaelson

Tapestry by Carole King

Terrible Love by Birdy

We Were Liars episode 3: The Ties Were Black, The Lies Were White

Days Move Slow by Bully

Satanist by Boygenius

Gold Angel by Minke

Waves by Daniel Seavey

Fire and Rain by James Taylor (piano version)

More Than Meets the Eye by Rebel Hearts Club

Rescue by Woodes

Bridge over Troubled Water by Simon & Garfunkel (piano version)

Collide by Howie Day (cover)

One the Edge by Madalen Duke & Dead Covenants

We Were Liars episode 4: The Fourth of You Lie

Breath Right Now by Moonwater

Dream (feat. Brooke Williams) by Lyra Blue

Hand in My Pocket by Alanis Morisette

Crash Course by Blu DeTiger & Biig Piig

All I Do by Kate Peytavin

Linger by The Cranberries (a cappella)

Fast by Pyro Child

American Girl by Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

Numb by Marshmello & Khalid

Young Dumb by Noisy

Every Little Thing I Say I Do by Dayglow

Good Girl Era by UPSAHL

R.O.C.K. in The USA by John Mellencamp

Bad by Dylan

Cannonball by Biz Coletti

Land of 1000 Dances by Sam & Dave

U & Me by alt-J

Linger by Minke

We Were Liars episode 5: Lying Together in a Silver Lining

Happy by Something Corporate & Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

Could be Good by Cat Cunning

Lost at Sea by Lana Del Rey

Fire Rising by sweetbaby x Trace

Stardust by Cary Brothers

We Were Liars episode 6: When Lies Give You Lemon

Feel It All by Jordan Frye

Let’s Go by Weekend Giants

Wild Heart by Towa Bird

F–k the Bourgeoisie by Feral

Draggin’ the Line by Tommy James & The Shondells

Yellow by Pete + Sara

Bad Dream (feat. Raye Zaragoza) by Beza

We Were Liars episode 7: Everybody Knows That The Captain Lied

Through Me (The Flood) by Hozier

Eat Your Young by Hozier

Old Time Rock and Roll by Bob Seger

Pteryla by Lowswimmer and Novo Amore

We Were Liars episode 8: My Friends Are Lying in the Sun

Doing it Again Baby by Girl in Red

We Are Young (feat. Janelle Monàe) by Fun.

Lock & Key by Sorcha Richardson

Summer of Love by Kids in America

Burning by Yeah Yeah Yeahs

end/new beginning by Sugar Majo

Stay Inside This Dream by Leslie Powell

Saturn by Sleeping At Last

On My Own by Brynn Elliott

Time Will Tell by Audrey Ethel

We Were Liars: About the music composer

Michael Suby is a seasoned American television and film composer, known for his work on numerous popular TV series. He gained prominence for scoring The Vampire Diaries, where his music played a key role in shaping the show’s emotional depth. Suby has also contributed to Pretty Little Liars, Legacies, God Friended Me, and Roswell, New Mexico.

His work includes a lot of different types of music, but what he does best is make moody, powerful scores that make stories better. Suby's compositions are memorable and good at setting the mood of a series because they combine orchestral arrangements with modern sounds. Suby is known as a great composer for emotional scores because he has worked on both TV and movies for many years.

Plot of We Were Liars

In We Were Liars, Cadence Sinclair is a young woman who returns to Beechwood, her family's private island, after losing her memory because of a traumatic event. The island used to be a place where families could get together, but now that the Sinclair mansion has been replaced by a cold, modern building, it feels far away and unwelcoming.

Johnny and Mirren, her cousins, and Gat, her best friend, are not close to her, and Cadence's mother, Penny, doesn't want her to talk about what happened last summer. As Cadence tries to get back in touch with the Liars, memories from Summer 16 begin to come back to her.

Through flashbacks, Cadence learns about how her family isn't working, especially the problems caused by class differences and long-lasting tensions. To get rid of the bad vibes in the family, Cadence, Johnny, Mirren, and Gat decide to set fire to the Clairmont mansion.

Unfortunately, the fire gets out of hand, and Johnny, Mirren, and Gat all die. Cadence can't remember the traumatic event, and she has no idea that she played a part in their deaths. As she pieces together the truth, she realizes that Gat's tragic death was caused by her actions, especially the fact that she took too long to decide to get the necklace.

In the last few episodes of the season, Cadence rejects her family's control, which is shown by her refusal to wear their pearls. When she leaves Beechwood Island, she rejects the Sinclair family's bad history.

At the end of the season, Cadence starts a new path, which is a metaphor for her letting go of the past. The last scene makes it seem like the ghosts of the Liars may still be around, which means that the story has room to grow.

We Were Liars is available for streaming on Prime Video.

