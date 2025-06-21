We Were Liars season 1 soundtrack: List of every song in the series

The psychological thriller series We Were Liars season 1 aired on Prime Video on June 18, 2025. The show is based on E. Lockhart's 2014 novel of the same name. It follows Cadence Sinclair as she tries to remember what happened on her family's private island after she lost her memory.
There are both happy and sad songs on the show, which fit with the story's different moods. The music sets perfectly with the show's changing mood, from lively summer parties to quiet moments of reflection.
Songs from artists like Hozier, Marshmello, Khalid, and more make up the soundtrack. It has a mix of indie, pop, and old hits. The music is an important part of We Were Liars. It sets the perfect mood for every scene, whether it's an intense scene or a joyful memory.
We Were Liars: All songs in the series
The series features 56 songs in total across its eight episodes. The soundtrack of We Were Liars blends contemporary hits with nostalgic tracks that reflect the themes of the show.
We Were Liars episode 1: Tell Me Sweet Little Lies
- What’s The Rumpus? by Jack White
- Forever by HAIM
- Young Blood (Renholdër Remix) by The Naked and Famous
- No by Orion
- Same Days by J. Roddy Watson & the Business
- Home by Good Neighbors
- Dive by Holly Humberstone
- Loving You by Cannons
- Good Time by Born Runner-The Fancee
- Who We Are by Hozier
We Were Liars episode 2: Wrap Her Up In A Package of Lies
- Where’s My Mind by Lyn Lapid
- We’ll Be Young Forever by Denmark + Winter
- So We Won’t Forget by Khruangbin
- Difficult by Gracie Abrams
- Once Upon a Time by The Linda Lindas
- My Fun by Suki Waterhouse
- Down Swinging by Holly Humberstone
- Happy Together by The Turtles
- Happy Together by Why Mona
- It Never Ends by Ingrid Michaelson
- Tapestry by Carole King
- Terrible Love by Birdy
We Were Liars episode 3: The Ties Were Black, The Lies Were White
- Days Move Slow by Bully
- Satanist by Boygenius
- Gold Angel by Minke
- Waves by Daniel Seavey
- Fire and Rain by James Taylor (piano version)
- More Than Meets the Eye by Rebel Hearts Club
- Rescue by Woodes
- Bridge over Troubled Water by Simon & Garfunkel (piano version)
- Collide by Howie Day (cover)
- One the Edge by Madalen Duke & Dead Covenants
We Were Liars episode 4: The Fourth of You Lie
- Breath Right Now by Moonwater
- Dream (feat. Brooke Williams) by Lyra Blue
- Hand in My Pocket by Alanis Morisette
- Crash Course by Blu DeTiger & Biig Piig
- All I Do by Kate Peytavin
- Linger by The Cranberries (a cappella)
- Fast by Pyro Child
- American Girl by Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
- Numb by Marshmello & Khalid
- Young Dumb by Noisy
- Every Little Thing I Say I Do by Dayglow
- Good Girl Era by UPSAHL
- R.O.C.K. in The USA by John Mellencamp
- Bad by Dylan
- Cannonball by Biz Coletti
- Land of 1000 Dances by Sam & Dave
- U & Me by alt-J
- Linger by Minke
We Were Liars episode 5: Lying Together in a Silver Lining
- Happy by Something Corporate & Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
- Could be Good by Cat Cunning
- Lost at Sea by Lana Del Rey
- Fire Rising by sweetbaby x Trace
- Stardust by Cary Brothers
We Were Liars episode 6: When Lies Give You Lemon
- Feel It All by Jordan Frye
- Let’s Go by Weekend Giants
- Wild Heart by Towa Bird
- F–k the Bourgeoisie by Feral
- Draggin’ the Line by Tommy James & The Shondells
- Yellow by Pete + Sara
- Bad Dream (feat. Raye Zaragoza) by Beza
We Were Liars episode 7: Everybody Knows That The Captain Lied
- Through Me (The Flood) by Hozier
- Eat Your Young by Hozier
- Old Time Rock and Roll by Bob Seger
- Pteryla by Lowswimmer and Novo Amore
We Were Liars episode 8: My Friends Are Lying in the Sun
- Doing it Again Baby by Girl in Red
- We Are Young (feat. Janelle Monàe) by Fun.
- Lock & Key by Sorcha Richardson
- Summer of Love by Kids in America
- Burning by Yeah Yeah Yeahs
- end/new beginning by Sugar Majo
- Stay Inside This Dream by Leslie Powell
- Saturn by Sleeping At Last
- On My Own by Brynn Elliott
- Time Will Tell by Audrey Ethel
We Were Liars: About the music composer
Michael Suby is a seasoned American television and film composer, known for his work on numerous popular TV series. He gained prominence for scoring The Vampire Diaries, where his music played a key role in shaping the show’s emotional depth. Suby has also contributed to Pretty Little Liars, Legacies, God Friended Me, and Roswell, New Mexico.
His work includes a lot of different types of music, but what he does best is make moody, powerful scores that make stories better. Suby's compositions are memorable and good at setting the mood of a series because they combine orchestral arrangements with modern sounds. Suby is known as a great composer for emotional scores because he has worked on both TV and movies for many years.
Plot of We Were Liars
In We Were Liars, Cadence Sinclair is a young woman who returns to Beechwood, her family's private island, after losing her memory because of a traumatic event. The island used to be a place where families could get together, but now that the Sinclair mansion has been replaced by a cold, modern building, it feels far away and unwelcoming.
Johnny and Mirren, her cousins, and Gat, her best friend, are not close to her, and Cadence's mother, Penny, doesn't want her to talk about what happened last summer. As Cadence tries to get back in touch with the Liars, memories from Summer 16 begin to come back to her.
Through flashbacks, Cadence learns about how her family isn't working, especially the problems caused by class differences and long-lasting tensions. To get rid of the bad vibes in the family, Cadence, Johnny, Mirren, and Gat decide to set fire to the Clairmont mansion.
Unfortunately, the fire gets out of hand, and Johnny, Mirren, and Gat all die. Cadence can't remember the traumatic event, and she has no idea that she played a part in their deaths. As she pieces together the truth, she realizes that Gat's tragic death was caused by her actions, especially the fact that she took too long to decide to get the necklace.
In the last few episodes of the season, Cadence rejects her family's control, which is shown by her refusal to wear their pearls. When she leaves Beechwood Island, she rejects the Sinclair family's bad history.
At the end of the season, Cadence starts a new path, which is a metaphor for her letting go of the past. The last scene makes it seem like the ghosts of the Liars may still be around, which means that the story has room to grow.
We Were Liars is available for streaming on Prime Video.