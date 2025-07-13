“Should have released all eps at once” — Fans disappointed as GagaOOLala, Viu, & more announce temporary postponement of Revenged Love episodes 11-12

On July 13, 2025, the official X account of Revenged Love announced that the Chinese drama's broadcasts of episodes 11 and 12, scheduled for July 14 and 15, have been postponed. Streaming platforms including GagaOOLala, Viu Thailand, and Viu Indonesia also confirmed the temporary postponement, echoing the production company’s decision. An updated premiere time remains undisclosed for now.

"Dear audience, We sincerely thank you for your affection and support for Revenged Love! To deliver a perfect viewing experience, episodes originally scheduled for Monday and Tuesday will be temporarily postponed. The new broadcast schedule will be announced soon," the update on X noted.

Fans expressed disappointment over the news, with one X user saying they should have released all the episodes simultaneously.

"Not a surprise considering the mess created by some cfans. It’s a BIG DISAPPOINTMENT, an indefinite postponement is never a good sign, you should have released all eps at once."

Many are pleading for minimal cuts and remain hopeful for Revenged Love's return.

"Dont tell me that the reason behind this postponed thing is RL’s upcoming ep will be re-edit again and cut the -you-know-scene thats why you said you will give us a better viewing experience," a fan remarked.

"I think they’re cutting scenes at this point, which is completely crazy considering the novel. You can’t turn this into a pg, no matter what you do. Also, they worked so hard on this project, it’s so unfair," a user mentioned.

"We will be waiting just don't cut out too many scenes and good stuff," a person shared.

Others are voicing deeper fears that Revenged Love might be canceled entirely, not just delayed. Some draw parallels to past BL dramas that were suddenly banned or pulled from platforms.

"Don't think it'll be airing again,as we understand many BL series have been banned & it disappeared in no time," a netizen said.

"NOOOOOOOOOOO! i have a really a bad feeling about this but pleasee pleasee don’t cancel the show for good i hope you can continue airing the rest of the episodes soon," a viewer noted.

"NOOOOOOOOOOO please dont tell us that revenged love is bound to be cancelled. Just show us all the episodes. please. i still have a long years of trauma with addicted," another fan added.

Viu Thailand and Indonesia accounts reportedly shared the information in now-deleted posts

Formerly, on July 11, 2025, Viu Thailand confirmed a brief hiatus in Revenged Love’s broadcast on X. Episodes 11 and 12, initially planned for July 14 and 15, will not air next week. Instead, according to the official account, the series will reportedly continue from July 21 and 22. The pause was decided by the production company behind the show, not Viu itself.

Though Viu Thailand deleted its initial announcement from X, the replies to fans remain live. In response to a DM asking if anything had changed since the post was taken down, Viu stated the break is still in place and that another official announcement will be released soon.

"The broadcast will be suspended as announced by the agency. The suspension applies only to the specified date. After that, it will air according to the regular schedule," Viu Thailand wrote (translated via Google).

That reply and others confirm the delay is unchanged. Viu Indonesia also echoed the update, saying the next episode will air on July 21 (translated via Google). GagaOOLala, an LGBTQ+ OTT platform, also posted on X:

"We're very sorry! To give you a better viewing experience, "Revenged Love" will take a small break. We know you'll miss Chi Cheng, Wu Suowei, Jiang Xiao Shuai, and Guo Cheng Yu and they just need a bit of a break."

Their weekly schedule, which is expected soon, may clarify whether the show will continue airing on their platform. Though Viu hasn’t disclosed the reason behind the delay, speculation suggests editing needs or internal scheduling (per Reddit).

This also comes amid scrutiny of the series’ lead actor, Tian Xu Ning, over rumors that he is "married with children." However, his agency, Huance, and Tian himself have denied the claims through official statements. As of now, Viu is the only platform acknowledging a pause. All eyes are on upcoming updates to see if other streamers will follow suit.

What is Revenged Love about?

Chinese BL drama Revenged Love follows Wu Suo Wei, a working-class man mocked by his ex, Yue Yue. When she starts dating wealthy heir Chi Cheng (Tian Xu Ning), Wu, played by Zi Yu, plots revenge by seducing Chi Cheng himself.

What begins as revenge spirals into real feelings. The first episode of the C-drama premiered on June 16, 2025, with new episodes released weekly. The drama was initially expected to conclude by August 24, but that timeline may be delayed with the recent postponement. However, no formal announcement has been released.

Currently, all earlier aired episodes of Revenged Love remain available to stream on Viki.

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More