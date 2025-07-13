“This is straight-up harassment” — Fans outraged as ‘Revenged Love’ star Tian Xu Ning gets mobbed mid-flight following Airport scare

On July 10, 2025, South China Morning Post reported that several passengers tried to force their way into the business class of XiamenAir flight MF8330 to approach Chinese actor Tian Xu Ning, seated in 11L. The commotion grew just before landing, with travelers leaving their seats and crowding between the seating sections.

Three flight attendants immediately intervened, blocking the entryway and pulling the curtain shut while urging individuals to return to their seats. One crew member warned, “The plane hasn’t stopped yet!” as the aircraft was still taxiing. A clip captured airline staff struggling to manage the crowd. Subsequently, netizens took to X to express their concern over the situation.

"This isn’t being a fan or whatever they call each other. This is straight-up harassment. They’re disturbing not just Tian Xuning, but also the flight attendants & every passenger on board. The plane hasn’t even landed yet. This is not normal. Absolutely disgraceful. The poor man," an X user commented.

Many netizens expressed concerns about flight safety and violations of onboard rules.

"IN THE PLANE??? YOOO THEY ARE CRAZYYYYY LEAVE THIS MAN ALONE," a fan remarked.

"Seeing the clip of how those crazy people were yelling at tian on the plane must have scared the hell out of him. i feel so bad for him. his goofy smile is gone 🥲," a user mentioned.

"Why tf did i see a video of tian xu ning getting mobbed and screamed at INSIDE the flight like not even in the airport but inside the f*cking flight oh my god wtf even like this is insane omg," a person shared.

Fans continued to express outrage online after the Revenged Love star's footage went viral.

"My ttfy showed a couple of clips from tian xu ning being stalker, mobbed and harassed like mad?? they were trying to pass the curtains and flight attends on a PLANE????? what the f*ck is wrong with ppl," a netizen said.

"It’s so crazy that chinese fans are stalking Tian Xu ning while he’s on a plane and he’s obviously crying because of the stressful situation "fans" are putting him in , deserve to trip and break their nose," a viewer noted.

"Yeah, they were so brutal to tian on his flight that they made him cry. & I just saw a video today of them harassing ziyu on a plane. the flight attendant had to keep telling them to go sit down, but they weren't listening," another fan added.

Fans previously confronted Tian Xu Ning with personal accusations mid-flight

The recent situation followed an earlier airport incident involving fans attempting to get close to the actor before boarding on July 4. Moreover, on the same day, a mid-air confrontation occurred when several travelers on a separate commercial flight directed verbal accusations at Tian Xu Ning.

Witnesses reported that some passengers made comments suggesting he was secretly in a relationship and had a child. Phrases overheard included (Koreaboo reported):

“Tell your girlfriend to stop appearing in public,” “Break up with her,” and “Is the kid really yours?”

His agency, Huance, promptly addressed the claims, stating that rumors of Tian Xu Ning being "married with children" are malicious fabrications with no factual basis.

Meanwhile, on July 11, 2025, Tian Xu Ning refuted claims about having a hidden spouse or child, clarifying that he isn't married and doesn't have a child. The 28-year-old added that legal action will be pursued against profiles circulating false claims.

