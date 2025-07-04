"LET THE BOYS BREATHE PLS!" – Fans react as 'Revenged Love' stars Tian Xu Ning and Zi Yu face verbal assault & stalking publicly amid rising fame

On July 4, 2025, Koreaboo reported that Chinese actor Tian Xu Ning was heckled mid-air by fans shouting accusations linked to ongoing online rumors. This occurred during a regular flight, where a few individuals verbally confronted the actor in front of other passengers. According to the outlet, comments include such as:

“Tell your girlfriend to stop appearing in the public, "Hahaha. Change to someone else. Break up with her,” and "“Is the kid really yours?"

Tian Xu Ning has been grabbing headlines for his breakout role in a BL drama series, Revenged Love. The confrontation follows a series of unverified claims spreading online, alleging that he’s secretly married and has a child. In response, his agency, Huance Jingji, released an official statement denying the allegations completely (as reported via Drama Panda).

"Relax, Tian Xuning is unmarried and childless," the subsidiary to Huance media asserted.

The statement also indicated that legal action would be taken against those responsible for "malicious fabrication" and defamatory information.

"IN NO WAY,SHAPE OR FORM IS THIS ACCEPTABLE BEHAVIOR FROM FANS!! We have been asking fans to do better, but it's getting worse.. stalking Ziyu to his hotel?? Mobbing Tain Xunin at the airport.. LET THE BOYS BREATHE PLS!!"

"This is heartbreaking to see Tian Xu Ning go through this. Sasaeng behavior crosses all boundaries, and it’s unfair to the actors who just want to do their jobs. I hope his team can take strong legal action, and maybe it’s time for the industry to push for better protections against these invasions. Fans should support, not harass," a fan remarked.

"Seriously?! Xuning was mobbed just like what happened to Ziyu, goodness this is so crazy! Why can’t they give him space! Also where’s his security guards and manager?! My babies don’t deserve this!," a person shared.

"Tian Xu Ning already got latched on by these crazy a*s sasaengs at the airport and inside the plane🤬 besides recording him inside the plane with one even sitting in front of him but someone even yelled for him to break up with his alleged gf and played ep8 in front of his face🤬," a person shared.

Meanwhile, Chinese actor-idol Zi Yu also confronted fans allegedly stalking him during his downtime. The incident happened in Beijing on July 2, with video footage circulating on Weibo. In the clip, Zi Yu seems to notice a group of individuals following him during his personal time. After they remained in place despite being seen, he began recording them with his phone and reportedly attempted to deter them by doing so.

"Good on him for standing up for himself! These people are shamelessly and crazy!," a netizen said.

"He did the right thing, but be careful next time ziyu!!!," a viewer noted.

"Tf?? this is scary and creepy as hell omg leave him alone!! y'all are doing way too much...i hope he's okay," another fan added.

More about Tian Xu Ning and Zi Yu's roles in Revenged Love

Revenged Love tells the story of Wu Suo Wei, who, after a breakup, plots revenge by targeting his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend, Chi Cheng. Tian Xu Ning plays Chi Cheng in the drama, a composed man from an affluent background who’s now dating Wu Suo Wei, played by former idol Zi Yu. Their pairing has gathered a lot of attention, contributing to the actors’ rising popularity both in China and overseas.

Revenged Love is available to stream on Viki.

