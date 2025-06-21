Adult star Asuka Kirara breaks silence on claims of intimacy-for-cash scandal involving Ju Haknyeon, urges fans not to spread "false information"

On June 20, 2025, Japanese AV actress Asuka Kirara jumped on X to address rumors online tying her to former THE BOYZ idol Ju Haknyeon.

In her update, Kirara clearly emphasized that she has never exchanged physical closeness for money, not with him or anyone else. The statement came after word began circulating about a possible exposé by the Japanese magazine Shūkan Bunshun.

Kirara stated no official report had been dropped and warned against making conclusions based on hearsay. She explained that the story started when someone leaked a photo from a past hangout. She claimed the image was taken by a woman she’d just met at that event.

"A woman who was there for the first time seemed to like Hanyoung, so she had her photo taken and sold to Bunshun," Kirara said (translated via Google).

Asuka Kirara added she has never accepted payment in exchange for anything private and insisted this case is no exception. She wrapped up by asking netizens not to fuel unconfirmed talk.

Ju Haknyeon controversy involving Asuka Kirara explained

On June 18, 2025, Ju Haknyeon officially concluded his ties with his ensemble THE BOYZ and his agency ONE HUNDRED Entertainment. The decision followed an internal review triggered by a foreign tabloid report.

The issue surfaced when South Korean outlet News1 reported on claims that Ju met with former Japanese adult video personality Asuka Kirara at an exclusive venue in Tokyo’s Roppongi area toward the end of May.

As reported by sources referenced in the article, he is accused of providing revenue in return for adult-related services. These allegations were originally reported by the Japanese weekly publication Shūkan Bunshun.

At first, Ju Haknyeon pushed back and denied any connection. However, as noted by Tenasia, the K-pop idol later switched stance and acknowledged the incident once the company showed him what they had found.

Fast-forward to June 20th, Ju Haknyeon posted a long note on Instagram, saying he hadn’t done anything against the law. He also said he plans to press charges against reporters and media groups for sharing what he called baseless talk, especially claims tied to paid encounters.

Ju also pointed fingers at the label over how things were handled. He said he didn’t sign off on quitting the group or ending his deal. According to him, the contract didn’t allow this kind of exit, yet the agency claimed otherwise.

The artist claimed he was being pushed out unfairly and asked to pay damages he didn’t agree to. He wrapped up his statement by saying he’s ready to fight back and show what really happened.

On June 20, ONE HUNDRED clapped back with a formal response. They said the choice to end his deal was made after carefully reviewing things. As per their contract’s Article 6, Section 3, they stated that actions harming the public image of a celebrity were grounds for termination.

"We looked into the situation in detail, and made the decision after making Joo Hak-nyeon fully aware that the incident was grounds for contract termination according to Article 6, Section 3 of the exclusive contract, which states, ‘Acts that damage the dignity of a popular culture artist to the extent that they cause interference with entertainment activities,'" ONE HUNDRED Label said (via Sports Khan).

The company stated Ju was thoroughly informed of the conditions and maintained their choice complied with the contract guidelines. They called his version untrue and said that if he keeps pushing false claims, they’ll hit back with legal steps.

The agency also mentioned they’re prepared to present proof in court and won’t be commenting further. They ended their note by saying THE BOYZ will move forward with their planned work (minus Ju Haknyeon) and promised full support to the rest of the lineup.

Separately, Ju Haknyeon has filed a lawsuit against Choi Ji-ye, a journalist with TenAsia. The filing, made on June 20, falls under South Korea’s Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Use and Protection of Information.

