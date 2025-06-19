"Kind of speaks for itself": Internet reacts as THE BOYZ members unfollow Ju Haknyeon amidst his exit from the group

On Wednesday, June 18, following the departure announcement of THE BOYZ's Ju Haknyeon, some of his former fellow members have unfollowed the idol on his personal Instagram account. The members who unfollowed him include Eric, Kevin, Jacob, and Younghoon.

Earlier the same day, THE BOYZ's agency, One Hundred, released a statement expressing that Ju Haknyeon will no longer be part of both the group and the company due to certain issues regarding his private life. While the agency wasn't direct about what issues they were referring to, the idol's dismissal was soon linked to a June 18 report by the South Korean media outlet News1.

As per the report, Japanese media outlet Shūkan Bunshun sent in an inquiry to the idol's agency regarding him being spotted at a private bar in Roppongi, Tokyo, on May 29. The report further stated that at the bar, Ju met with a Japanese adult video actress and allegedly solicited prostitution services from her.

However, through an Instagram Story uploaded later that day, on June 18, the idol denied these allegations and stated that he did meet a few of his friends for drinks, but he did not engage in any illegal activities. Meanwhile, as the debate continues about whether these accusations are true or not, THE BOYZ members unfollowing Ju Haknyeon has caused further confusion among netizens.

While people initially thought the rumors might be false due to the idol's confession, the recent Instagram unfollows have ignited the belief that some of the allegations might indeed be true. However, no official source has either confirmed or denied the validity of the accusations. Here are a few fan reactions on X regarding the same:

"This kind of speaks for itself.... if all these rumours are true i feel betrayed... i can't imagine how they feel," a fan wrote.

"Oh the guy is definitely in the wrong," said one X user.

"Even the members unfollowed him, most likely a bad news abt him not just one thing," added another.

"Oh shit. them prostitution allegations true then…???? well well," commented a netizen.

On the other hand, some fans were confused as to what to believe and were saddened by the events that had unfolded.

"I've seen this film before. idk what to believe now," stated one fan.

"I am so incredibly sad abt all of this bc WTF," added an X user.

"I bet you anything, ONE HUNDRED MADE THEM DO IT," claimed a netizen.

"The end…? pls i can’t take it anymore," commented another fan.

THE BOYZ's Ju Haknyeon released a handwritten letter denying prostitution allegations

On June 18, One Hundred released a statement soon after the report by News1 alleging THE BOYZ's Ju Haknyeon's involvement in prostitution. The agency explained that they had verified facts regarding the "issue," following which, they had decided to cut ties with the idol, citing a lack of trust.

Thus, THE BOYZ will now proceed as a ten-piece K-pop boy group consisting of members Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Sunwoo, and Eric. Ju Haknyeon, on the other hand, uploaded a picture of his handwritten letter through his Instagram Story, denying the recent allegations directed towards him.

The letter read:

"First, I apologize to the fans who must have been greatly shocked by the news about me, as well as everyone whom I gave cause for concern through this unsavory matter. In the wee hours of the morning of May 30, 2025, I attended a private gathering with alcohol together with an acquaintance."

The idol continued,

"While it is true that I was at that gathering, it is completely false that I engaged in any illegal activity, such as the prostitution that is being mentioned in news reports and rumors. I am deeply reflecting on my actions, and I would like to sincerely apologize to everyone who was shocked by this."

Now, fans and netizens await a more valid source to either confirm or put down these rumors against THE BOYZ's Ju Haknyeon.

