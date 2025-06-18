“You failed to protect your artist”- Fans slam ONE HUNDRED over THE BOYZ Ju Haknyeon’s contract termination after his meeting with Japanese AV actress

Entertainment company ONE HUNDRED receives criticism for THE BOYZ's Ju Haknyeon's contract termination following his meeting with a former Japanese AV actress. On June 16, Ju Haknyeon was announced to have taken a break from group activities due to personal reasons.

On June 18, 2025, News1 reported that his activities’ suspension was linked to a meeting with former AV actress Asuka Kirara. ONE HUNDRED confirmed the reports stating that the K-pop idol met Asuka Kirara on May 29.

Soon, the agency announced his departure from THE BOYZ and confirmed his contract termination through the official X page of the group. They cited the latest meetup reports as the reason behind the termination. Fans expressed their disappointment in the agency for not protecting Ju Haknyeon.

Although the personal issue was not mentioned in detail, fans criticized them for discontinuing his contract for meeting a former AV star. They turned to X to share their opinions about Ju Haknyeon’s sudden dismissal from THE BOYZ.

"@100RED_official congratulations you failed to protect your artist and chose to give the crazy fans what they want," a fan said.

"I hate them so bad. They just wanna protect the company, not the group nor the members. Even kdeobi are sad so hello??? They better bring him back, idc who he dates, this is no reason to kick him out in a few days," another fan added.

"this makes me so mad. haknyeon has always gotten the short end of the stick. no lines, no screentime, no solo projects, no endorsements. onehundred is a f**ka** company that never did anything for him. now they can’t even protect him when he needed them most," another netizen mentioned.

Fans continued to express their disappointment in ONE HUNDRED.

"He met up with her in his free time and all they did was drink and hug. That’s literally it. He is the literal backbone of tbz but you can no longer have trust in his as an artist?" one X user commented.

"Kicking an idol out of his group because he has a personal life is crazy..these companies don't care about their artists and international fans at all they only care about korean fans and knetz opinions," another fan wrote.

"all he did was meet a FORMER adult film actor in a bar... korean society truly f**ked up, serious crimes go unpunished. letting fans control idols lives will lead to deeply disturbing and more sinister outcomes. things will reach levels we’ve never seen before," another netizen said.

Furthermore, ONE HUNDRED faced criticism for the contract termination statement as well.

"Reading these paragraphs I thought he committed a serious crime," one X user said.

"Didnt they just changed company?? Why are they in a comp who cant even protect all the members and kicking out one for such a minute issue?????" another fan wrote.

"“trust in him as an artist” he is an artist and his art has nothing to do with his private life are you f**king insane???? i hate this industry acting like idols are puppets burn that shit company," another netizen wrote.

On June 18, 2025, News1 reported that Ju Haknyeon of THE BOYZ was seen hanging out with Japanese influencer Asuka Kirara on May 29. Notably, Asuka Kirara began her career as an adult video actress in 2007. She retired from the AV industry five years ago in 2020. She currently works as an influencer, boasting over 2.8 million followers on Instagram.

As per the reports, Ju Haknyeon and Asuka Kirara, along with their acquaintances, consumed alcohol at a restaurant till late hours. She was allegedly seen resting her chin over his shoulder, sparking controversy.

Following the incident, ONE HUNDRED, the management company of THE BOYZ, confirmed his withdrawal from the boy group. They stated that they had a discussion with fellow band members before terminating his contract. The statement read:

“As a result, we have come to recognize the seriousness of this issue and have clearly determined that it is no longer possible for us to maintain the trust in him as an artist. After sufficient discussions with the members of THE BOYZ, we have made the final decision for Ju Haknyeon to depart the team and to terminate his exclusive contract.”

ONE HUNDRED further apologized to the fans for causing concerns due to Ju Haknyeon’s controversy. They pledged to help the remaining members of the group continue their activities in a "stable and healthy environment."

