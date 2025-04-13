"He didn't even apologize directly" — Internet divided as THE BOYZ' Sunwoo addresses backlash over viral AirPods video

On April 13, 2025, Chosun Biz reported that THE BOYZ member Sunwoo has addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding a viral video. The video captured him seemingly yelling for someone to pick up his AirPods.

The short clip was filmed during a public appearance. It quickly spread online and sparked heated discussions about his attitude and behavior. As the backlash grew, Sunwoo took to his official fan communication platform, where he expressed his frustration and explained his side of the story.

According to @kchartsmaster on X, he said:

"I would never do anything like that (even behind closed doors), who would be crazy enough to yell at the security guard to pick up Airpods in front of all those fans? I was so dumbfounded… "

The rapper continued:

"I was trying to reflect on how I might have come across that way, but I am getting so much hate for saying something to the people crossing the line with their comments over a few-seconds clip…people are so scary."

He also emphasized that fans who know him well would understand his true personality and that he hopes to come across as respectful and well-mannered in the future.

The clip sparked debate about the idol's conduct and entitlement. While some believed the act showed poor manners, others argued that the moment was taken out of context.

As the video and Sunwoo's statement circulated, online opinions became sharply divided. Critics questioned why THE BOYZ member didn't offer a direct apology. An X user, @acsasantos3, wrote:

"He didn't even apologize directly and still plays the victim. He wouldn't survive a day as a female idol."

Some called his response dismissive or defensive. Some fans also noted that similar incidents involving female idols often receive harsher judgment. They highlighted gender-based double standards in the industry.

"why is it so hard to take accountability for their actions and apologize sincerely? this sounds like a fake apology and more of gaslighting those who saw the video," an X user wrote.

'It’s fortunate that Sunwoo is a male idol. If a female idol had been in the same situation, she likely would’ve been heavily criticized or even cyberbullied by the public," another user added.

"'It was just a few seconds!' True...but those few seconds were enough to come off entitled... No one's judging ur whole personality,, just the moment u put out there... Thats how public perception works.. u want different reactions?? Show different behavior...," another person wrote.

However, his fans pointed out that another angle showed him thanking the staff. They believed that so much backlash over dropping an airpod was "forced."

"what should he apologize for? the fact that somebody misinterpreted what happened?????? like im confused on what he needs to be sorry for he didnt do anything wrong," a fan commented.

"no bec kpop is unserious, why would they attack sunwoo just bec. he's ssurprisedhe drop his airpods. 'shouting doesn't define anger at all means,'" an X user mentioned.

"sunwoos hate is so forced bc the s is all over an airpod," another fan wrote.

The Boyz' Sunwoo's agency issues apology and outlines legal steps amid controversy

In response to the growing controversy, Sunwoo's agency, One Hundred, released an official statement on April 13, 2025. The agency acknowledged that the clip might have raised concerns about the artist's character and offered an apology for not managing the situation better.

They added that the rapper was reflecting on the matter and regretted how the situation was interpreted. According to Chosun Biz, the agency wrote:

"We sincerely apologize for failing to properly manage the issues related to our artist's character. We are also deeply aware that Sunwoo's appearance in the video could lead to character controversy issues. Furthermore, Sunwoo is also taking time to reflect calmly after communicating with us."

The agency also clarified that the company bore full responsibility for not intervening sooner. It promised to be more proactive in preventing such issues.

"However, the situation is unfolding differently than how we and the artist are reflecting, which is unfortunate. We deeply regret that we were not more proactive in managing before such incidents occurred and that the artist acted unwisely."

Additionally, they stated their intent to pursue legal action against those spreading baseless and malicious comments targeting the artist.

"Finally, the emergence of baseless malicious comments in relation to this incident is an issue that cannot be overlooked for the protection of the artist. We would like to inform you that we are preparing a strong legal response regarding this matter," the statement read.

With both Sunwoo and the agency offering explanations and the public still split over the incident, the conversation around idol accountability and public perception continues to evolve.

