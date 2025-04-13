“What are you talking about” — Fans question THE BOYZ’s Sunwoo over clarifying comments on ‘Darling’ MV female casting amid controversy

THE BOYZ's Sunwoo is once again under fire. His recent messages on the social media messaging app Bubble have been a hot topic of discussion lately. On April 13, local Korean time, he took to Bubble and sent a string of messages about the woman who appears in the music video of Darling.

He wrote that he was initially going to feature alone in the music video. But then he thought of taking the help of a friend and reached out to a friend from middle school. He also added that his fans do not need to be "jealous" of his on-screen romance with the lady.

Then he continued,

"And by the way, the friend who helped me out isn’t just some regular person — she’s an actress. I asked her to help for work-related reasons, so let’s not start any weird rumors. If it were just a regular person, I would’ve called The B (fandom name) instead."

Fans took to TheQoo, a community discussion forum, to talk about Sunwoo's messages on Bubble. They found the idol's approach unsavoury and expressed their annoyance at his comments.

"What are you talking about...you're an idol," wrote a netizen.

Fans reacted to THE BOYZ member Sunwoo's Bubble messages about the actress in 'Darling' MV (Screenshot via TheQoo discussion forum comments)

This is so funny. You want to use your girlfriend in a music video to show off your fans?" wrote a user.

"What does this person do that makes it seem like he's always causing controversy?" said another user.

"I would have rather not said anything," added a fan.

Many netizens said that Sunwoo should not have said anything about the actress in the music video at all, saying that his comments were unnecessary.

"Oh man I'm so glad I'm not a fan of his," wrote a netizen.

"If you hadn't said anything, I would have just thought you were taking a picture with an actress...," said another netizen.

"No, I came after reading the Esquire article, so if you're close friends since middle school, aren't you in the same group? hahahaha If you didn't say anything, I wouldn't have thought this, but it's even funnier because I can see what kind of kids they were in school," said a user.

The music video is a remake of South Korean rapper Sik-K's song Darling. It was released on April 12 on THE BOYZ's official YouTube channel. In the cover video song by Sunwoo, he is seen entangled in a love affair with a mysterious woman. Oftentimes, fans do not take it well when their favourite idol is embroiled in dating rumours. While many pour in their support, some are not so happy.

Taking several steps in advance, the THE BOYZ member wrote the messages on Bubble before the fans could think about any connection. This assumption by the idol did not sit well with fans who thought that the idol misjudged them.

What is the controversy around THE BOYZ's member Sunwoo's recent activities?

THE BOYZ is a K-pop boy group under IST Entertainment and managed by One Hundred. The group debuted in 2017 with members Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Ju Haknyeon, Sunwoo, and Eric.

The group's member Sunwoo has been making headlines recently after After School's former member Nana reportedly alleged that the K-pop idol had misbehaved on the set with a staff member. According to Wikitree's report on April 11, 2025, the THE BOYZ member failed to thank a staff member after they had retrieved the singer's AirPods. His behaviour drew criticism from the netizens, whereas Nana's pointed comment invited a wave of mixed reactions.

