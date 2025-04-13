”Convinced she knows something” — Internet reacts as Nana clarifies controversial statement about THE BOYZ's Sunwoo amid backlash

South Korean actress Nana is receiving mixed reactions online after commenting on a trending video featuring THE BOYZ member Sunwoo. The short video showed Sunwoo dropping his AirPods and loudly calling out, “My AirPods!” without picking them up himself.

Nana responded under the clip, calling the behavior impolite and saying he “needs to be scolded." Her comment quickly drew attention, leading to backlash from fans who argued that her take was based on a brief moment.

Many began leaving critical remarks on Nana’s Instagram, urging her to take back her comment. The 33-year-old took to the messaging app Bubble to share her side with her own supporters.

She clarified that her response came from how the video made her feel and wasn’t aimed at attacking Sunwoo’s character. The actress said that she watched the clip several times, to be fair. Sunwoo dropped his AirPods and raised his voice but didn’t pick them up, prompting her to wonder if he expected help. Nana added that while short clips can mislead, his behavior still felt off to her.

However, some fans began speculating that the Mask Girl fame might know more than she’s letting on.

"I’m convinced she knows something bc ain’t no way she still talm bout this man (unless she’s bored).. ain’t she almost a decade older than him?," an X user commented.

More similar fan reactions.

"I fear this started as light shade and unlocked a multiverse of grudges," a fan remarked.

"Trust me when I say this girl knows something about Sunwoo because there’s no way😭😂💔," an X user mentioned.

"Isn’t this issue getting blown out of proportion? Unless you know something more serious he did, I don’t think it’s a big deal," a person noted.

Others have been showing support for the model and singer, agreeing with her perspective on the situation.

"I was holding my breath's because i thought she's gonna apologize!😭 she was so real for that, the realest in kpop," a netizen said.

"Why is it always women getting attacked? Like anyone would think it’s rude he literally yelled “my airpods” and looked at the bodyguard to pick them up and the clip didn’t show him saying thank you mind u she only commented“he needs to be scolded," an X user shared.

"A man acts rude to the staff, a woman comments that it was in fact rude and bg stans really expect us to cancel the woman in this situation, an industry veteran like nana. like when will you all stop being this boy crazy??" another fan added.

Nana previously stood her ground after calling out Sunwoo's behavior in a viral clip

Actress Nana has addressed ongoing criticism after her remark about Sunwoo sparked debate online. She recently responded again, this time replying directly to a supporter of the singer who had questioned her earlier statement.

The incident began when a brief video of Sunwoo surfaced, prompting divided opinions on Nana’s comment. One social media user criticized her, saying it was unfair and careless to judge someone based on a short, possibly misleading video.

“Judging a person based on just a few seconds of a short video and leaving that kind of comment as a public figure is really disappointing and thoughtless. You’re a senior in the entertainment industry. You should know better than to go around leaving careless comments when you know how painful these things can be,” an social media user commented (translated by Pannchoa).

The After School alum replied:

“See one and you've seen them all."

She used a Korean phrase with a meaning similar to "single action speaks volumes.”

In other news, Nana is set to star alongside Ji Chang-wook and Son Ye-jin in Netflix’s upcoming drama Scandals. She will portray Hui Yeon, a chaste widow torn between duty and desire as she struggles with her feelings for Cho Won (Chang-wook's character).

