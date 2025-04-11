"This is weird" — Netizens react as After School's Nana seemingly calls out THE BOYZ's Sunwoo for his alleged misconduct towards staff

Former After School member Nana has stirred up controversy with a pointed remark aimed at THE BOYZ's Sunwoo after he allegedly misbehaved with a staff member.

The controversy started when Sunwoo seemingly did not thank the staff properly after they retrieved his fallen AirPods. This brief incident sparked widespread criticism, with netizens accusing the singer of a lack of basic courtesy, whereas many also came to his defense.

Still from the viral video of The BOYZ vocalist posted on Instagram, and After School's Nana's comment (Images via Instagram/@nyangnyangclip)

The clip was posted by the Instagram page @nyangnyangclip, under which After School's Nana posted a comment from her personal account on April 8, 2025. As reported by Wikitree Korea on April 11, she wrote,

"Someone needs to be scolded."

Nana's comment quickly went viral among netizens. Meanwhile, Sunwoo has apologized for the incident through a fan communication platform.

Netizens rushed to the internet to express their thoughts on the controversy. One user remarked that Nana's comment was "weird" and that some other idols' behavior is more problematic than simply failing to say thank you.

"Nana....like theres more problematic people in the industry but you struggle with Sunwoo for not saying thank you? Like this is weird," commented an X user.

Similar reactions continued on X, where users called out the singer/actress. One netizen remarked that she is in the industry herself and knows how damaging this could be for Sunwoo and his career. Another questioned why this news is resurfacing when the latter has already clarified the issue. One fan also claimed that Nana made the comment because she wants to stay relevant.

"She's an actor herself in Korea, so she should know how damaging this news is. And if it were a problem, I'm sure the staff or agency would resolve this. There have been many public cases in past," commented a netizen.

"Why does this non-news keep being regurgitated. You can clearly see in the video that he was in a hurry and confused. He clarified the situation, it's a misunderstanding and I believe him," remarked another.

"Mind u he issueed an apology and he clarified that he said thank you to the security guard. U can even hear it in the video. This lady wants to stay relevant so bad that she would even ruin his career over a false rumor. I hope his company takes legal action towards these ppl," reacted one X user.

More comments criticised the singer/actress, stating that she turned the clip into an issue even after Sunwoo apologised and provided an explanation.

"So many men in the industry she could call out and this is what she chooses to do. okay," wrote one netizen.

"This is uncalled for, sunwoo literally just issued an apology and explained he did thank the staff but should have done so more thoroughly like girl get a life," added another.

"I dont even stan the boyz or know who he is but i really thought he did smthg big, disrespected the staff but goddamn it's just a thank you. judging by the clip it's clear he was in a hurry & forgot saying it. Koreans be doing anything but holding actual criminals accountable," said an X user.

More about Sunwoo's alleged rude behavior towards the staff

The controversy sparked when on April 3, 2025, a video surfaced on the Instagram page @nyangnyangclip, along with the text,

"Rushing to pick up the idol's dropped item amid attitude controversy."

The video showed THE BOYZ's Sunwoo, who dropped his AirPods while approaching an elevator after completing his schedule. As he stepped inside, he exclaimed, "My AirPod!"

A security guard picked the AirPods and handed them to the singer, but it was his response that drew criticism. He took the AirPods with one hand and apparently did not express his gratitude. This brief moment sparked the accusation of poor manners.

Sunwoo soon addressed the issue on a fan communication platform, as reported by Star News on April 5. He stated that someone from the crowd shouted something, and he was unsure what had fallen. Once he realized it was his AirPods, he exclaimed and started searching for them.

When the security guard picked them up and handed them to him, he stated that he did, in fact, verbally express gratitude, but didn't bow his head. He further stated, as reported by Star News,

"I can't explain things like this forever, but I realize that it was my fault for it to seem that way. However, I always say 'hello' to the people who clean up on music shows and everywhere, so I will act better so that these kinds of unfair stories don't come up."

In other news, THE BOYZ's vocalist made headlines in November last year when a sasaeng allegedly entered his residence and assaulted him.

