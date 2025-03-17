"It's getting too real" — Fans emotional as THE BOYZ' Sangyeon shaves his head on livestream prior to his mandatory military enlistment

On Sunday, March 16, THE BOYZ's Sangyeon and his fellow members kicked off a livestream on Weverse to mark the idol's upcoming military enlistment. Previously, it was announced that the K-pop idol would begin his service on March 17. Therefore, Sangyeon and his fellow members gathered for the livestream to bid him farewell before his enlistment.

During the livestream, the members also took turns shaving the idol's hair, as it is a requirement for all active soldiers enlisting in the South Korean military. Eventually, Sangyeon took full control and shaved his own head while his fellow members watched him. When clips of the moment surfaced online, fans couldn't help but get emotional.

They were saddened by the members gathering around to shave the idol's head and had a hard time bidding farewell to him as he departed for his mandatory enlistment. One fan on X tweeted:

"omg it is getting too real"

Some fans shared their reactions to the idol's military enlistment.

"Omg, that’s my man for real! I can’t do this—I’m logging off until he comes back" said a fan on X

"it’s becoming more real… pls don’t separate my family" added another fan

"I know this is more daunting for sang-yeon but you can see on the members faces when reality dawns on them that he's gonna be gone for a while" commented a netizen

More fans and netizens talked about how they grew emotional as they saw Sangyeon shaving his head on the Weverse livestream.

"SEEING HIM SHAVING HIS HEAD WAS NOT ON MY BINGO CARD" stated a fan

"Well now I’m crying" added an X user

"this hurt and i weren’t even in there like thatttttttt" said a netizen

"the way this broke me.." commented another X user

ONE HUNDRED announced the military enlistment of THE BOYZ's Sangyeon

THE BOYZ's Sangyeon is a 28-year-old South Korean singer-songwriter currently housed under the entertainment agency, ONE HUNDRED. He is the eldest member of the K-pop boy group THE BOYZ. Additionally, he is the first member of the group to enlist for his mandatory military service.

In January 2023, ONE HUNDRED released a statement announcing the idol's upcoming military service and enlistment date. They also explained that the idol applied to join the Army Band, and the Military Manpower Administration accepted his application. As a result, he is scheduled to enlist in the military on March 17.

Here's the official announcement from THE BOYZ's agency, ONE HUNDRED:

"We would like to inform you about the military enlistment of our artist THE BOYZ’s Sangyeon. He applied to the Army Band and received his final acceptance notification from the Military Manpower Administration on January 23. His enlistment date is set for March 17, and there will be no special events held on the day of his entry into the training camp to ensure safety and prevent confusion."

The statement continued:

"This decision has been made out of respect for the other soldiers and their families, so we kindly ask fans to refrain from visiting. Sangyeon will create great memories with fans until his enlistment. We ask for your continued love and support as he fulfills his military duty and returns in good health. Thank you."

Following this, all THE BOYZ members accompanied the idol to the military base, where he began his service.

