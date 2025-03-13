“Our generous and giving kings” — Fans react as THE BOYZ skips Inkigayo, announce free special comeback stage amid INB100's KBS boycott 

On March 13, 2025, the South Korean entertainment company ONE HUNDRED announced THE BOYZ's official comeback. Instead of performing on SBS' Inkigayo, the K-pop group will hold a special stage event titled THE BOYZ [Unexpected] Special Stage.

THE BOYZ will perform their new title track, VVV, live on Sunday, March 23, 2025. The shows will take place at two distinct times—5 pm KST and 8 pm KST—at Myunghwa Live Hall. Fans are anticipating the event, especially with the free tickets.

"The boyz special stage being free….our generous and giving kings," an X user commented.

Tickets for the event are free and can be reserved through Interpark. Official fan club members get early access starting March 19 at 8 pm KST. Meanwhile, the general public can secure their spots a day later, beginning March 20 at 8 pm KST. Check out more similar fan remarks.

"All seats are free this is crazy tbz you are so generous and loving and kind," a fan remarked.

"It's free… anyways who wanna teleport to Korea w me!!!" a user shared.

"A special stage, so this is what eric was talking about," a person said.

Fans are also requesting the group and their company to live stream the special stage on YouTube or other platforms for those unable to attend in South Korea.

"Please make it live streaming on youtube or else for international deobis who can't watch the special stage in south korea," a netizen wrote.

"Since the special stage is free, we would really appreciate it if there was a live stream on youtube for international fans," a viewer noted.

"Thank you for listening to deobis' needs and trying to find a solution! We'd really appreciate it if you could provide live streaming for international deobis too," another fan added.

THE BOYZ's company, One Hundred Label, and its feud with Korean broadcasters

One Hundred Label, home to THE BOYZ and subsidiaries like BPM Entertainment and INB100, is in a dispute with SBS and KBS. On March 9, 2025 (KST), Star News reported that the label is awaiting KBS' explanation regarding Xiumin's "ban" from Music Bank. It is a South Korean music TV program that airs live every Friday at 5:15 pm KST on KBS2.

This follows earlier tensions with the broadcaster. Since November 2024, One Hundred Label and its artists have been boycotting SBS's Inkigayo. The conflict reportedly started in September 2024 when EXO's Baekhyun was excluded from Inkigayo's "Next Week" segment.

One Hundred Label contacted SBS to address the issue, but talks failed to resolve it. The label then pulled its artists from the show. Since then, fans noticed the absence of BPM's VIVIZ from Inkigayo starting in November 2024. This absence marked the start of the silent standoff.

The feud has grown, now impacting more artists under One Hundred Label, BPM, and INB100, like VIVIZ and EXO-CBX, and its subsidiaries. EXO's Xiumin confirmed he won't perform on Inkigayo even after dropping his solo album on March 10, 2025. With THE BOYZ's third full album coming on March 17, 2025, they will also skip the South Korean weekly music program.

THE BOYZ's 3rd full album, Unexpected, will drop on March 17, 2025, at 6 pm KST.

On February 2, 2025, the 11-member boy band wrapped up their fan concert, THE BRAND, at Seoul's KSPO Dome. At the end of the show, they surprised fans by announcing a March comeback. This comeback is their first since leaving IST Entertainment and joining ONE HUNDRED at the end of 2024.

