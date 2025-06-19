“HE DOESN’T DESERVE THIS”- Fans react as Ju Haknyeon issues handwritten apology letter, denying claims of prostitution amidst departure from THE BOYZ

On Wednesday, June 18, One Hundred announced that THE BOYZ’s Ju Haknyeon will be leaving both the group and the agency due to a recent controversy.

The same day, the South Korean media outlet News1 released a report stating that on May 29, Ju Haknyeon and his acquaintance, Shūkan Bunshun, were spotted at a bar in Roppongi in Tokyo, and they had allegedly met with an adult video actress to gain prostitution services from her. While One Hundred didn't directly state what the rumors were, the phrasing of the statements referred to these allegations.

The agency added that they had reportedly verified the facts, and following the same, they have decided to let go of their exclusive contract with Ju Haknyeon due to their lack of trust. The idol, on the other hand, as a response to both the News1 report and his exit from THE BOYZ released an apology letter denying the allegations of his involvement in prostitution or other illegal activies.

This sparked outrage among fans as people pointed out that the idol was removed from the agency and the group, even though he had claimed that the rumors were not true. Many expressed that this was unfair and pointed out that the decisions were allegedly taken too quickly without a proper confirmation of the situation.

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same,

"wtf. I hate everyone and everything for trying to bring TBZ down. HE DOESNT DESERVE THIS"

"I hate K-Culture.. they can’t do anything for themselves and the expectations are out of touch.. I want idols to start pushing back.." said a fan on X.

"so he was kicked out for meeting up with a GROUP of friends. got it" added another fan.

"HE DID NOT HAVE TO APOLOGIZE FOR ANYTHING WTF" commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens spoke in support of THE BOYZ's Ju Haknyeon following his removal from the group and agency.

"then why they gave up on him?? It's totally no sense" stated a fan.

"my love you did NOTHING wrong, you don’t have to apologize" added another X user.

"this is beyond me he has absolutely nothing to apologise for" said a netizen.

"SO WHAT WAS THE REASON HE GOT KICKED OUT- when i catch u one hundred something !!!!" commented another X user.

THE BOYZ's Ju Haknyeon denies allegations of prostitution involvement

On June 18, following the release of News1's report and One Hundred's statement regarding THE BOYZ's Ju Haknyeon, the idol released a handwritten letter. He posted the letter through his Instagram stories, denying that he was involved with the actress in exchange for any sort of services, and it was only a friendly gathering.

Here's what the letter read,

"First, I apologize to the fans who must have been greatly shocked by the news about me, as well as everyone whom I gave cause for concern through this unsavory matter. In the wee hours of the morning of May 30, 2025, I attended a private gathering with alcohol together with an acquaintance."

The idol continued,

"While it is true that I was at that gathering, it is completely false that I engaged in any illegal activity, such as the prostitution that is being mentioned in news reports and rumors. I am deeply reflecting on my actions, and I would like to sincerely apologize to everyone who was shocked by this."

Regardless, there hasn't been any confirmation regarding the validity of these accusations raised against THE BOYZ's Ju Haknyeon.

On the other hand, THE BOYZ is expected to proceed with a total of ten members, including Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Sunwoo, and Eric, following Haknyeon's departure.

