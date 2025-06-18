Who is Asuka Kirara? One Hundred announces Ju Haknyeon's departure from THE BOYZ after private meeting with former AV actress

On June 18, 2025, News1 Korea reported that Ju Haknyeon, a member of K-pop boy group THE BOYZ, had officially withdrawn from the group following a recent personal controversy. It stemmed from reports that he met with Asuka Kirara in a private bar. She is a former Japanese adult video (AV) actress. The two were reported to have met during a late-night gathering on May 29 in Tokyo.

Asuka Kirara is known in Japan for her work within the adult film industry. She began her career in 2007 and worked in the AV industry till 2020. Since then, she has transitioned to a public figure, influencer, and entertainer. The actress has also appeared in variety shows and released music.

Following her retirement from AV, she has stayed in the spotlight with various events with fans and fashion campaigns.

Previously, she was reported to be in a relationship with a younger YouTuber who disclosed having a disability, as per Chosun Biz. After reports of her meeting with Ju Haknyeon at a bar in Roppongi became public, it renewed interest in her romantic relationships.

Label confirms Ju Haknyeon's contract termination amid backlash over Tokyo outing with Asuka Kirara

The controversy was first reported by Japanese outlet Shūkan Bunshun. It claimed that Ju Haknyeon and Kirara were seen together on May 29, 2025, at a private bar in Roppongi, Tokyo. It was further reported that the two spent the night drinking with acquaintances.

Shūkan Bunshun obtained photos allegedly showing close physical behavior, such as Kirara resting her chin on the idol’s shoulder.

News1 later confirmed the report and added that One Hundred Label had directly received and investigated inquiries from Japanese media before making any public announcement.

On June 16, One Hundred initially cited “personal reasons” for Ju Haknyeon’s temporary suspension from group activities. However, after verifying the situation, the label released a detailed statement acknowledging the reports.

On June 18, the label stated that the decision to terminate his exclusive contract and remove him from THE BOYZ was made after thorough discussion with other members. They said:

"We've come to recognize the seriousness of this issue and have clearly determined that it is no longer possible for us to maintain the trust in him as an artist. After sufficient discussions with the members of THE BOYZ, we have made the final decision for Ju Haknyeon to depart the team and to terminate his exclusive contract."

It stated that it was a necessary measure to maintain trust and protect the other members.

"We ask for your deep understanding as this decision was an unavoidable measure to protect the members and the team. We would like to inform you that, as of today, Ju Hak nyeon will cease all activities as a member of THE BOYZ."

Ju Haknyeon was born in 1999 and debuted in 2017 after gaining attention through Produce 101 Season 2. THE BOYZ will now continue as a ten-member group. Their leader, Sangyeon, remains on hiatus due to military service.

