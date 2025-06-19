Who is MC Mong? All you need to know about the singer-producer reportedly removed from THE BOYZ's agency, One Hundred Label

On June 13, Soompi reported that MC Mong, a South Korean Hip-Hop artist who stood as the co-founder and chief producer of THE BOYZ's agency, One Hundred, has stepped down from his role due to personal reasons. MC Mong, otherwise known as Shin Dong-hyun, is also a recording artist, producer, radio personality, actor, and television personality.

He first garnered attention in the 2000s following his appearance in the sitcom series Nonstop. He was also a cast member on the variety show, 2 Days & 1 Night, between 2007 and 2010. Some of the albums he released are 180 Degrees, His Story, The Way I Am, Chanel 8, Flower 9, Humanimal, and more.

In 2010, his career went into a hiatus following the controversy where he evaded South Korea's mandatory military enlistment by extracting his healthy teeth in return for exemption. He returned from the hiatus after four years and continued with his music releases.

His appearances in variety shows and films, however, saw a decline after his comeback from hiatus. In 2023, he created One Hundred with Cha Ga-won, chairman of Piak Group, and was also the general producer of the K-pop girl group Bad Villain.

What's happening at One Hundred? Agency releases statement announcing Ju Haknyeon's exit from THE BOYZ

On June 18, One Hundred, the agency of THE BOYZ, released a statement revealing that the group's member, Ju Haknyeon, will be departing both the agency and the group due to his private life matters.

While the agency failed to directly reveal the reason, the South Korean media outlet News1 released a report on the K-pop idol. They reported that the idol and his acquaintance, Shūkan Bunshun, were spotted at a bar in Tokyo's Roppongi on May 29, and that the two were reportedly meeting a Japanese adult video actress.

The report further stated that the two had allegedly solicited prostitution services from the actress. Here's what One Hundred's statement read:

"As soon as we were informed of issues involving Ju Haknyeon’s private life, our company immediately suspended his activities and took time to thoroughly verify the facts. As a result, we have come to recognize the seriousness of this issue and have clearly determined that it is no longer possible for us to maintain trust in him as an artist."

The agency's statement continued,

"After sufficient discussions with the members of THE BOYZ, we have made the final decision for Ju Haknyeon to depart the team and to terminate his exclusive contract. We ask for your deep understanding, as this decision was an unavoidable measure to protect the members and the team. We would like to inform you that, as of today, Ju Haknyeon will cease all activities as a member of THE BOYZ."

THE BOYZ's Ju Haknyeon's letter (Image via Instagram/@_juhaknyeon_)

The idol, on the other hand, posted an Instagram story of his handwritten letter on June 18, where he explained that the meeting was simply a gathering to have alcohol, and he stated that he didn't engage in any illegal activities.

Therefore, many fans and netizens have been debating the veracity of the rumour.

