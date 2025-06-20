Why did Ju Haknyeon leave THE BOYZ? Controversy explained as idol alleges ONE HUNDRED Label of forcing him out without proof

On June 18, 2025, South Korean company ONE HUNDRED Entertainment, has revealed that Ju Haknyeon, formerly part of the idol group THE BOYZ, was dismissed from both his label and the group.

On the same day, K-media News 1's report alleged that in late May, Ju came into contact with former Japanese adult entertainer Asuka Kirara at a private lounge in Roppongi, Japan. Insiders quoted by the publication stated that he paid her in exchange for pr*stitution.

The agency began an internal review after a Japanese tabloid, Shūkan Bunshun, published related claims. Though Ju initially denied any involvement, Tenasia noted that he later acknowledged the incident after his label confronted him with evidence they gathered during their inquiry.

Under South Korea’s legal code, citizens who engage in pr*stitution overseas can face punishment. This includes up to a one-year prison term or a financial penalty of approximately KRW 3 million (around USD 2,180). According to Tenasia, this legal context was one of the factors behind the company’s decision to cut ties with him.

Former THE BOYZ's K-pop idol Ju Haknyeon denies allegations, vows legal action against agency

Soon, on June 20, 2025, THE BOYZ's Ju Haknyeon released a formal message denying involvement in any "illegal activities." Moreover, he revealed plans to take legal steps against those outlets circulating unverified accusations, including claims tied to pr*stitution.

"Despite having clearly stated that I have not engaged in any illegal activities, I will take all legal action, both civil and criminal, against certain reporters and media outlets who continue to write malicious articles," Haknyeon stated.

In his online post, Haknyeon maintained that he never gave consent to terminate his contract with ONE HUNDRED label.

"Furthermore, I have not withdrawn from the team, nor have I agreed to the termination of my exclusive contract. Even though there are no grounds for contract termination explicitly stated in the contract, my agency is trying to fabricate such reasons," he added.

The K-pop idol also stated that the agency requested a financial settlement exceeding 2 billion KRW, which he did not agree to, yet they proceeded to announce his departure publicly.

Haknyeon added that a legal notice was sent to him, noting the termination was due to his supposed wrongdoing, by passing the formal process laid out in their contract. The 26-year-old claimed he was pressured to exit and compensate for alleged harm, despite refusing these terms. He concluded by saying,

"I intend to go to the very end to reveal the truth.”

ONE HUNDRED's response to Ju Haknyeon's claims

Entertainment label ONE HUNDRED has released a formal announcement refuting recent remarks made by Ju Haknyeon concerning the end of his exclusive agreement. ONE HUNDRED responded by stating the decision followed careful internal evaluation.

"Afterwards, we looked into the situation in detail, and made the decision after making Joo Hak-nyeon fully aware that the incident was grounds for contract termination according to Article 6, Section 3 of the exclusive contract, which states, ‘Acts that damage the dignity of a popular culture artist to the extent that they cause interference with entertainment activities,'" ONE HUNDRED said (per K-media Sports Khan).

The company said Ju Haknyeon was aware of the contract terms and that their decision followed those rules. They called his claims false and warned they’re ready to take legal action if he continues. ONE HUNDRED also said they would give evidence to the courts if necessary and wouldn’t make any more comments on the matter.

The agency concluded by confirming that THE BOYZ's scheduled activities will go on without Ju Haknyeon and shared their commitment to backing the group’s current lineup.

