“If anyone is owed an apology it is them!”- Fans react as THE BOYZ members share messages following Ju Haknyeon's removal & prostitution controversy

THE BOYZ members penned down notes for fans through Bubble after Ju Haknyeon's sudden exit from the group due to the alleged prostitution controversy. On June 18, 2025, ONE HUNDRED announced the departure of Ju Haknyeon after the news of his alleged meet-up with former AV star Asuka Kirara.

Fans opposed ONE HUNDRED's decision to terminate their contract with Ju Haknyeon. The situation took a new turn as Ten Asia reported that the singer was allegedly involved in a prostitution business with Asuka Kirara. However, Ju Haknyeon apologized to their followers and denied the prostitution allegation in a handwritten letter on the same day.

After Ju departed from the K-pop boy group, members Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Sunwoo, and Eric penned messages on the fan community app Bubble on June 18, 2025. They apologized for the concerns caused to fans due to the ongoing situation. As the messages were circulated on X, fans voiced their thoughts about it. They criticized their agency for allegedly mishandling the situation.

“If anyone is owed an apology it is them!” a fan said.

THE BOYZ members write apology message to fans amid Ju Haknyeon's controversy (Image Via X/@csmr459)

"I haven’t cried yet bcs i just refused to believe it until now, ready each of their messages, made me breakdown so bad," a user stated.

"These messages from them sound like their company and not truly them. I don't doubt their love and gratitude for deobi for a minute but I know they're so fucking mad and sad right now! I don't want apologies from the Boyz, I want an explanation from 100red and justice for hak," another user added.

Meanwhile, fans also left supportive messages for the members.

"The messages from tbz just broke my heart really. please please please put yourself first boyz. you're all humans first and foremost," a fan wrote.

"Guys leave alot of messages full of love and encouragement for the boyz on fromm. They only have us," a netizen commented.

"Everyone please send comforting messages to the boyz, they really need all the love and support, i can’t even imagine how they are feeling right now," another netizen commented.

THE BOYZ's messages explored amid Ju Haknyeon’s departure and recent controversy

On June 16, 2025, ONE HUNDRED announced former THE BOYZ member Ju Haknyeon's hiatus, citing personal reasons. On June 18, 2025, News1 reported that his hiatus was caused by a private meeting with Asuka Kirara. According to the reports, they appeared to be close during the meeting, as Asuka Kirara was allegedly spotted resting her chin on his shoulder.

Soon, Ju Haknyeon's exit from THE BOYZ was confirmed through a statement on X. His contract with the agency was also discontinued. This situation concerned the group's fans, leading many members to come forward and apologize through Bubble.

Jacob stated that he wished to bring good news to the fans; however, he felt sorry about the situation. Meanwhile, Younghoon expressed his love for his fans and the gratitude he felt throughout his career for the love they had shown him. However, he was upset by the news, as it would have deeply concerned and saddened his fans.

Hyunjae stated:

“I was sincere in every single moment that I was with THE B and will be sincere going forward too. Today must've been very difficult too... I'm still lacking, but I will work hard to make The B feel comfortable, even just a bit. I'm very sorry, and I heart you.”

Additionally, Juyeon, Kevin, and New also expressed their thoughts regarding the ongoing situation. They further pledged not to allow such an occurrence to happen in the future.

While apologizing, Juyeon promised not to take the fans' love for granted. He stated that he would be responsible for his actions and become a trustworthy and proud member of THE BOYZ.

Additionally, New, also known as Chanhee, apologized, stating that his heart was heavy at the thought of upsetting the fans. He said that he would try to do better so the fans do not have to spend more gloomy nights.

Kevin stated:

“To all THE B, who have sought TBZ as a source of strength, I'm sorry that we have failed you as of late. But thank you for believing in us and rooting for us regardless. I will be a hundredfold more loyal to and passionate about my job and promise you that we'll safeguard your hearts from being hurt as a fan.”

THE BOYZ's Q, Sunwoo, and Eric also shared their thoughts and expressed their apology towards fans amid the controversy.

Q mentioned that they intended to provide positive energy, but instead, they were hurt because of them, and he stated he was truly sorry for that. Meanwhile, Eric urged fans to put their trust in them and pledged to repay their love by showing their positive sides.

Sunwoo wrote:

“Putting aside my place as an idol, even as human Kim Sunwoo, I will never do anything to break the trust that THE B and I, myself, have put in me. I’ll take responsibility and reflect on the mistakes I’ve made through my words and actions to become a better person. I will keep going while giving the love that I want to convey to THE B, giving it truthfully."

Additionally, according to Star News, Cha Ga-won, the CEO of ONE HUNDRED, took to X to issue an apology to fans, acknowledging their mismanagement of artists and staff regarding private matters.

The CEO further stated that the company was reflecting on recent incidents and working hard in the future to establish ethical awareness by educating their artists while working towards the improvement of ONE HUNDRED's internal system.

