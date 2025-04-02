"This is NASTY WORK"- Fans react to HYBE CEO’s alleged comments on ongoing NewJeans (NJZ) X ADOR controversy

HYBE CEO Lee Jae-sang received criticism from fans for comments regarding ADOR's controversy involving NewJeans, aka NJZ. On March 31, 2025, Yonhap News reported that the HYBE CEO addressed the shareholders regarding BTS’ comeback, new group debut, and problems faced by the agency in the past year in a meeting at Mapo-gu, Seoul.

One of the questions he answered was about the issues that occurred at ADOR in 2024 and how they are witnessing the results of their measures.

The question was:

"What are the plans to strengthen HYBE's governance in relation to the ADOR incident?”

According to Yonhap News, Lee Jae-sang responded:

"I said at last year's shareholders' meeting that it would take time, but I would respond one by one based on principles. I think the results are coming out one by one.”

However, another article by media outlet Korea JoongAng Daily has garnered attention from fans, which linked Lee Jae-sang’s comments directly to the K-pop girl group NewJeans' unilateral departure in November 2024.

The article reported that the entertainment company has taken “disciplined measures" against NJZ. Furthermore, the article stated that the girl group is now “bearing fruit” of the consequences.

This spread across social media, and fans were extremely upset about the CEO's comments and took to X to express their anger against him. Fans believed that the agency is allegedly executing a media play and hate campaign against the girls.

"This is NASTY WORK. Like disgusting,” a fan said.

Fan reacts to HYBE CEO’s alleged comments on ongoing NewJeans (NJZ) X ADOR controversy (Image Via X/@alunamblue)

"So he kinda admits that hybe is after the hate campaign? Too bad Korean judges are too stupid to get it," a fan added.

"there is no such order for the girls to "return to Ador and continue their activities as NewJeans." ... Media play ... LIES !," a fan wrote. .

More similar reactions read:

"I don't even like newjeans but this man is so sick," a user stated.

"I like NewJeans/NJZ. I hope they can somehow come to a settlement so they can continue their activities," a fan stated.

"Not a fan of NJZ but there's no way I'm gonna side with this man," a user commented.

HYBE CEO shares plans on BTS’ comeback in 2025 with full-scale activities

HYBE CEO Lee Jae-sang appeared at the shareholders meeting on March 31, 2025, to share the future plans of the agency while addressing board members' questions.

Regarding BTS’ comeback, he hinted that all members, including RM, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, will be discharged from the military in June 2025.

According to Yonhap News, he said:

“BTS members are scheduled to return after completing their military service at the end of the first half of this year, and they will need time to prepare and work for their activities after their return. The company is also discussing and preparing with top-tier composers, but the artists (BTS members) need to think carefully and prepare.”

He added:

"Usually, we work on a song, release an album, and then go on a tour. However, since BTS has already become a global top artist, we are continuing to discuss their vision and 'next,' so we need to think about the direction and align with it.”

NewJeans’ recent activities

On March 23, 2025, NewJeans performed at the 2025 ComplexCon music festival held in Hong Kong, introducing their new song Pit Stop. The group stated that they would go on a hiatus without informing ADOR. The group also filed an objection against the court's judgment on March 24, 2025.

Previously, on March 21, a Seoul court ruled in favor of ADOR, allowing them to keep their status as the agency and prohibiting NJZ from signing ad contracts with third parties without the HYBE subsidiary’s consent.

Notably, the first hearing of ADOR’s contract validity confirmation with the girl group is scheduled to be held on April 3, 2025.

