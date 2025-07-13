What are the allegations against Tian Xu Ning? Dating and child controversy explained as ‘Revenged Love’ star announces legal action

Tian Xu Ning’s career faced a setback following an incident on July 4, 2025, involving a confrontation during a commercial flight. The Revenged Love actor, who debuted in 2020, was shouted at by fellow passengers, who hurled remarks like (as reported via Koreaboo),

“Tell your girlfriend to stop appearing in the public,” and, “Is the kid really yours?”

The incident followed growing speculation online that Tian was secretly married and had a child. Huace Jingji, a subsidiary of Huace Media and Tian’s representation, addressed the rumors shortly after. In a formal statement shared via Drama Panda, they stated:

“Relax, Tian Xuning is unmarried and childless,” dismissing the circulating claims.

However, the controversy deepened on July 8 when actress Teng Ze Wen, who starred opposite Tian Xu Ning in the 2024 series The Silent Wife, uploaded screenshots of an alleged private conversation.

According to Drama Panda, the messages (dated June 2024) appeared to show Tian allegedly calling her “wifey.” Teng deleted the post shortly after, but not before it went viral. She stated that she believed Tian was single when their relationship began after filming wrapped in May 2024.

Producer Yu Zheng, who also manages Teng, remarked on the issue via social media. He confirmed that Teng and Tian dated in 2024 but condemned her decision to disclose private matters online. Yu noted that her actions risked "damaging her own career" and even suggested she consider leaving the company.

The Revenged Love actor has also been reportedly tied to two women. The one named Susu, reportedly his former long-term partner until 2023, and another called Ruoruo.

Tian Xu Ning breaks the silence on rumors

On July 11, 2025, Chinese actor Tian Xuning responded to circulating rumors via a Weibo post, denying allegations of having a "secret wife" or "child." The A Day in July fame clarified,

“I am currently single, have never been married, and have never had any children.”

He added that this would be his last direct response, confirming that his legal representatives have been instructed to pursue action against accounts spreading baseless stories. In his message, Tian apologized for the distraction caused by the online frenzy, writing,

“I sincerely apologise for this… I have entrusted my legal team to handle the matter fully. I will use legal means to protect my legitimate rights.”

Tian Xu Ning also responded to reports of fan behavior escalating offline. He criticized actions that interfered with airport operations, especially during his travel for filming.

Some individuals allegedly breached safety protocols in attempts to encounter him in transit. Without naming distinct incidents, he warned against such conduct, stating,

“I firmly oppose any behaviour that affects flight safety or disrupts public order… I sincerely ask everyone to abide by the law, remain rational and respectful, and work together to maintain a safe and orderly public environment.”

Meanwhile, fans can catch Tian Xu Ning's drama Revenged Love, now streaming on Viki.

