Spring of Youth’s ending explained and season 2 renewal possibilities explored: What is the fate of Sa-gye, Kim Bom, & Tae-yang’s love triangle?

Spring of Youth wrapped up its storyline as the last part aired on July 2, 2025, on Viki. The plot tracks Sa Gye (Ha Yoo-joon), once the frontman and guitarist for The Crown, a well-known K-pop act. When his idol path halts, he then enrolls at Hanju University.

There, he meets Kim Bom (played by Park Ji-Hu), a student majoring in music. The story follows the two as they gather others to start a campus band, TWO SAGYE. Joining them are Seo Tae-Yang (Lee Seung-hyub), who has feelings for Kim Bom, which led to a complicated dynamic between him, her, and Sa Gye. The other two in the college band are Gong Jin-gu and Bae Gyu-ri.

Spring of Youth finale: Actors Rowoon, Jung Hae-in, and ILLIT's Won-hee make cameos during Sa-gye & Kim Bom's happy ending episode

In the ninth episode of Spring of Youth, Kim Bom turned down Seo Tae-yang’s emotional confession. Later in the episode, Tae-yang stumbled upon a secret conversation between CEO Cho and his father, Seo Min-chul. That’s when he found out his dad played a role in Kim Bom’s mother’s death.

Already on edge, Tae-yang was also shaken by the surprise addition of TWO SAGYE to a TV show lineup. During the live taping, actor Rowoon made a guest appearance.

However, just as things were heating up, Tae-yang noticed a glitch on stage. Sensing danger, he leaped in to protect Sa-gye. Both lost consciousness after the incident.

In the Spring of Youth episode 10, Sa-gye eventually woke up, but Tae-yang remained unconscious. The sabotage was later linked to CEO Cho's right-hand man, Mr. Kang, who acted under orders. Tae-yang was rushed to the hospital, but shortly after, his hospital bed was found empty.

As authorities apprehended Mr. Kang, Tae-yang was shown nearing a su*cide attempt. His father rushed to stop him, only for Tae-yang to demand a public confession in return for backing away.

Six years prior, CEO Cho and Seo Min-chul had hit Kim Bom’s mother in a drunk driving accident during a typhoon. With no witnesses or CCTV footage, they covered it up. Years later, a drunk Sa-gye vaguely brought up the incident to CEO Cho and was dropped from his former group, The Crown.

At the same time, Sa-gye learned that the cornea transplanted during his operation belonged to Kim Bom’s deceased mother. Despite growing closer to Kim Bom, he kept this fact from her.

At present, in the police station, Mr. Kang initially pinned the stage mishap on Sa-gye and Bom. But the narrative shifted when Tae-yang’s father admitted to the cover-up, leaving Kim Bom devastated. She also distanced herself from Sa-gye after learning he had known the truth but kept it hidden.

In a cameo, actor Jung Hae-in appeared as a TV doctor explaining that CEO Cho and Seo Min-chul had visited him for medical treatment on the night of the accident.

Following the revelations, Kim Bom decided to leave the country for two years. She cited needing space and said that Sa-gye’s eyes reminded her of her late mother. No updates about Sa-gye were heard during her absence as well.

Two years later, ILLIT's member Won-hee made a special appearance at the airport, offering Tae-yang chocolates as a fan. The finale also showed Jin-gu and Gyu-ri entering a relationship.

Eventually, Kim Bom returned. She made peace with Sa-gye, and the two rekindled their bond. In the closing scenes of Spring of Youth, the entire group, reunited on campus for a live performance.

Will there be a season 2 of Spring of Youth?

The K-drama ends as a one-time show, with no word on another chapter. The series was mapped out to tell a full story within one season. By the last episode, every thread is tied up. Kim Bom returns after time abroad and mends things with Sa-gye. Tae-yang lets go of past guilt and rejoins the crew.

The truth behind the crash involving Bom’s mother is finally out, and those responsible face the fallout. With the band performing together again at their campus, the arc comes full circle. With no cliffhangers or loose ends, there’s little reason to expect a follow-up to Spring of Youth.

All 10 episodes of Spring of Youth are available to stream on Viki.

