Spring of Youth episode 3 recap: Do Sa-gye and Tae-yang reconcile for university band, despite their love triangle with Kim Bom?

Spring of Youth episode 3 was released on Viki on May 14, 2025. Things heat up between Sa-gye and Seo Tae-yang as they fight for Kim Bom’s attention. However, by the episode’s end, they put aside their differences and team up for the upcoming university fest.

Ad

Spring of Youth episode 3 kicks off with a tender moment as Sa-gye hugs Bom, prompting her to softly utter “Eomma” (meaning mother in Korean). The gesture reminds Bom of a warm memory from her childhood when her mother used to hold her close and call her “Bom Bom.”

Ad

Trending

Tae-yang witnesses this hug and quickly pulls Sa-gye inside, visibly disturbed. The following day, atop the home's rooftop, Tae-yang confronts Sa-gye, telling him to stop hovering around Bom.

Sa-gye asserts that just because Tae-yang expressed his feelings first doesn’t mean he has any claim over her. Later, Tae-yang, Bom, and Bae Gyu-ri are seen walking to their lectures, notably without Sa-gye.

Spring of Youth episode 3: CEO Cho was the one who killed Kim Bom’s mother in the accident

Spring of Youth continues with Sa-gye meeting with Mr. Kang to question his motives behind shadowing Bom (Park Ji-hu). Kang warns Sa-gye to stop interacting with Bom and exit the college band, vaguely hinting that Bom’s safety could be compromised otherwise.

Ad

Despite the lack of clarity, Sa-gye later texts CEO Cho, warning him against hurting Bom. On campus, Sa-gye starts attending Bom’s lectures, and when questioned by the professor, he says Bom suggested the class to him.

Though permitted to stay, he dozes off mid-lecture. As he naps, Bom quietly admires his face, captivated by his calm expression. After class, the two step outside, and Bom excuses herself to visit the washroom.

Ad

Sa-gye agrees to wait and affectionately pats her head, a gesture Bom silently cherishes. While he is momentarily distracted by a phone call, Bom quietly slips away. Hiding nearby, she smiles to herself, still feeling giddy from his touch.

As she admires falling leaves, she looks up to find Tae-yang dropping them from above. Their eyes meet, and a subtle smile blooms on her face. In that moment, Tae-yang realizes it’s been six years since he first developed feelings for her.

Ad

Park Ji-hu as Kim Bom in Spring of Youth (Image via Instagram/@sbsdrama.official)

Elsewhere, CEO Cho visits Tae-yang's father, who is also Hanju Hospital's director. The two recall a serious car accident from six years ago, in which they were involved while under the influence. Cho confesses to unintentionally hitting a car, leading to the death of a woman, who turns out to be Bom’s mother. Cho reveals that Sa-gye may have witnessed the crash.

Ad

He adds that Tae-yang is now living with Sa-gye and Bom, sparking concern in the hospital director. Tae-yang's father fears the emotional consequences for his son, especially given that Tae-yang has known Bom since their school days.

Sa-gye and Tae-yang fight to become the lead guitarist of TWO SAGYE in the Spring of Youth episode 3

Back on campus, Sa-gye announces that their band has secured a slot to perform at the upcoming festival, on equal footing with the university's Hanju Band. However, tension quickly brews between Sa-gye and Tae-yang over the role of lead guitarist in Spring of Youth.

Ad

The disagreement escalates into a physical altercation, both on campus and at home, prompting Bom to propose a group retreat. Producer Cho Ji-na (CEO Cho's daughter) soon arrives with a van, and Bom recognizes her from previous music dealings. The group sets off for a remote camping site. However, friction between Sa-gye and Tae-yang continues.

Near a riverside, Sa-gye and Tae-yang get into another argument. Bom intervenes, but accidentally slips into the river, and the boys rush to save her. Tae-yang manages to pull her out, shoving Sa-gye in the process, causing him to hit a rock.

Ad

Ad

As Tae-yang prepares to resuscitate Bom, Sa-gye steps in, leading to an awkward moment where the two end up locking lips. Once the situation calms down, Bom announces that Sa-gye will take the lead guitarist spot, while Tae-yang can choose their festival song.

Gyu-ri then shares that Bom is actually a skilled swimmer, having once won a national junior competition and trained as a certified lifeguard in the U.S. Bom then admits that she faked the incident to stop the ongoing clash between the boys.

Ad

Inside the van, Producer Cho comes across Bom’s bag. Inside, she finds a journal filled with hand-written music compositions, including an unreleased track that hasn’t been sold to the agency. Before Bom enters, Cho manages to return the file unnoticed.

Spring of Youth episode 3: Sa-gye comes between Tae-yang and his father amid a rift over his medical studies

Meanwhile, Tae-yang’s father pays a visit to Bom’s home in the Spring of Youth episode 3. There, he ends up meeting his aunt. During the conversation, when he asked about Bom's parents' whereabouts, the aunt told him that Bom’s mother passed away in an accident.

Ad

The director offers his condolences and expresses interest in meeting Bom. Elsewhere, CEO Cho approaches the university chairman, proposing a full scholarship for Bom to study music abroad. Back at a restaurant, Tae-yang’s father meets Bom and shares that Tae-yang has abandoned his medical school responsibilities to pursue music. He asks Bom not to distract his son and leaves.

Bom later texts Tae-yang, requesting a private meeting. At the bus stop, she advises him to return home and focus on his education, telling him he’s lucky to have a family that still cares.

Ad

Lee Seung-hyub as Seo Tae-yang and Park Ji-hu as Kim Bom in Spring of Youth (Image via Instagram/@sbsdrama.official)

She gently urges him to value what he has before it’s too late. When Bom returns home, Sa-gye asks about her conversation with Tae-yang, but she brushes him off and heads inside.

Ad

Meanwhile, Tae-yang gets back home, where his father demands he cut ties with Bom. He then reminds Tae-yang of a scheduled surgery at 2:00 pm. Soon after, Bom is summoned by the university chairman regarding the scholarship offer.

However, she declines it, explaining she has pressing responsibilities to take care of locally. Simultaneously, Sa-gye is seen visiting a clinic for an eye checkup, while Tae-yang, at the hospital, struggles during the surgery. Seeing the blood triggers a traumatic flashback from his childhood. It was the day when he found his mother after she had taken her own life. Unable to continue, he steps out of the operating room.

Ad

His father, furious, kicks him and calls him a failure. Overwhelmed, Tae-yang picks up a broken shard from a plant pot and attempts to harm himself, but Sa-gye arrives in time and stops him.

Sa-gye and Kim Bom kiss in Spring of Youth episode 3

Ad

The next day in Spring of Youth, Tae-yang later selects a song for the upcoming festival at the university. The band begins practicing together in earnest. One evening, Bom falls asleep in the university’s music room during rehearsals. When she wakes up at 3 am, she sees Sa-gye sitting nearby as he stayed behind because she had dozed off. When the power goes out, Bom instinctively hugs him out of fear.

Ad

Sa-gye then confesses that the hug he gave her earlier wasn’t because he was drunk, but it was genuine. He pulls back the curtain, letting moonlight pour in. As the soft light surrounds them, Bom tells him she wants him to be the first artist she signs under her label.

Sa-gye jokes about his price, prompting them to agree on a makeshift contract. It says that she’ll pay him once she earns enough. Spring of Youth's episode 3 concludes with Sa-gye sealing the deal with a kiss.

Ad

Spring of Youth episode 4 will be released on May 21, 2025, at 22:40 KST. Fans can catch the latest episode streaming exclusively on Viki.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More