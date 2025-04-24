Wonhee of the girl group Illit is set to make cameo appearances in the upcoming SBS drama Spring of Youth, as reported by Xports News. The drama will premiere with a two-episode special on May 6 (Tuesday) and May 7 (Wednesday), then air regularly every Wednesday at 10:40 p.m.

Spring of Youth tells the story of a former member of the top K-pop group 'Four Seasons' who starts an unpredictable college life after leaving the group and meeting Kim Bom, starting a new hope of revival into music. Kim Sung-yong (Black Sun, Lovers) has directed the drama, while music drama powerhouse FNC has taken on the responsibility of production.

The series is expected to tap into the nostalgia of hits like You're Beautiful, while capturing a fresh youth vibe with stars like Ha Yoo-jun, Park Ji-hoo, and Lee Seung-hyeop leading the cast.

Wonhee appears casually in a white tee, jeans, and a flannel shirt; however, her appearance has generated interest about her mystery role whose identity the production team has prevented from revealing. Her fans are looking forward to seeing her take up a new challenge.

"MY BABY GETTING HER 1ST CAMEO OMGGGG" commented one fan.

"OMG WHAT ARE YOU SERIOUS BTJ" asked another.

"AAAAA OMG IM SO EXCITED" responded another fan.

Fans are cheering for their favourite idol.

"I JUST WOKE UP AND WHAT???? ACTRESS WONHEE?? OMG!!" reacted another fan.

"OH MY GOD?? i manifested actress wonhee into reality" said another fan.

"actress wonhee soon omagawd" reacted another.

Spring of Youth: Cast and special appearances

The main cast of Spring of Youth includes Ha Yoo-jun, Park Ji-hoo, and Lee Seung-hyeop. Ha Yoo-jun, known for his roles in youth and school dramas, takes the lead as the protagonist who once led the fictional top K-pop band 'Four Seasons.'

Park Ji-hoo, known for House of Hummingbird and All of Us Are Dead, plays the female lead Kim Bom in Spring of Youth. Her first meeting with the male lead kicks off the story. Lee Seung-hyeop from the band N.Flying also stars, bringing musical flair to the show.

The drama features special appearances, including FT Island’s Lee Hong-ki. He’s known as the band’s lead vocalist and for acting in You're Beautiful, Modern Farmer, and Hwayugi.

His role has not been disclosed in detail, but promotional material suggests he will appear as an eccentric and intellectual character.

Additionally, it has been confirmed that actors Jung Hae-in and Rowoon will appear in guest roles. The exact nature and timing of their appearances have not been revealed, but their inclusion adds further star value to the project.

Jung Hae-in debuted in 2014 with the TV drama Bride of the Century. He gained recognition for roles in While You Were Sleeping, Something in the Rain, and D.P. His film work includes Start-Up and I, the Executioner.

Rowoon began his acting career with minor roles in dramas like School 2017 and About Time. His breakthrough came with the lead role in Extraordinary You, earning him the Best New Actor award at the 2019 MBC Drama Awards. He further gained acclaim for his performances in The King's Affection and The Matchmakers.

Spring of Youth is scheduled to be released on May 6, 2025.

