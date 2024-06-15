ILLIT’s Wonhee’s injury update amidst Weverse Con group stage

On June 14, 2024, the HYBE sub-label BELIFT LAB shared an official announcement about ILLIT's Wonhee injury update, stating that she would join the group's stage at Weverse Con Festival seated without participating in the choreography. The agency mentioned:

"WONHEE sustained an injury in her ankle while filming content earlier this week and has since received medical attention. WONHEE will be able to participate in the AliExpress 2024 Weverse Con Festival performance, however, she will remain seated on stage without participating in the choreography."

Expand Tweet

Trending

The 2024 Weverse Con Festival will be held between June 15 to June 16 at the Inspire Entertainment Resort, Inspire Arena Discovery Park.

BELIFT LAB stated that Wonhee would wear a brace to prevent excessive movements

Wonhee succumbed to an ankle injury during the filming activities, the agency BELIFT LAB has assured fans that she would be wearing a brace to prevent excessive movements, as suggested by the medical staff.

They also asked the fandom's understanding as the rookie female idol would be able to attend the AliExpress 2024 Weverse Com Festival in a seated position. It stated:

"The medical staff advised that she wear a brace and minimize any excessive movements. Thank you very much for your generous understanding."

BELIFT LAB further informed fans that it was on the idol's insistence that they allowed her to participate in future engagements despite her severe injury. They also assured fandom that they would keep her recovery as the priority. It stated:

"The artist is highly determined to attend all of the group's prearranged engagements: however, her participation will be adjusted depending on the circumstances, placing her recovery as the topmost priority as recommended by the medical staff. We will do our best to aid in Wonhee's treatment and recovery so that she can return in full health to her fans as quickly as possible."

Expand Tweet

Soon, the news about the idol's ankle injury went viral on social media, and fandom wished for the idol's speedy recovery and hoped that she would heal completely. They trended the phrases 'Get Well Soon,' 'We Love You Wonhee,' and 'You Did Well Wonhee' to showcase their support for the rookie female singer.

However, it is not the first time Wonhee has suffered from health issues. On May 23, 2024, she was diagnosed with physical fatigue, which prevented her from performing with the group at the Hannam University festival. The BELIFT LAB shared a press release on Weverse which stated:

"WONHEE received medical treatment this morning due to physical fatigue. As a result, she will not be able to attend the festival at Hannam University today, May 23, as advised by medical professionals. For all fans and students of Hannam University, we kindly request your understanding."

Expand Tweet

As the rookie female idol has been succumbing to health issues lately, fans have been pointing out the online hate that has been targeting the group amid Min Hee-jin and HYBE's dispute. Alleging it to be one of the factors, fans have been actively urging the agency to take strict action against malicious comments towards the group ILLIT.

Weverse Con Festival is a renowned music festival organized by the South Korean social media platform Weverse and held in Seoul, South Korea. The occasion features multiple artists available on the platform and under HYBE LABELS.

The final line-up for the 2024 Weverse Con Festival, includes 10 CM, Billie, BOY NEXT DOOR, CHUU, fromis_9, ILLIT, imase, JD1, JUSTB, Kim Jae-joong, tribute artist J.Y. Park with special guests, Kwon Eun-bi, Lee Sun-kyoung, LE SSERAFIM, PLACE, Seo Eunkwang & Lim Hyunsik, SEVENTEEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, TWS, Yoasobi, and &TEAM.

More about BELIFT's Wonhee

Featuring female idol (Image via X/@ILLIT_twt)

Lee Won-hee was born on June 26, 2007, in Busan, South Korea. The idol's hometown is in Changwon, Gyeongsangnam, and she is currently 16 years old. She was a contestant on the survival show R U NEXT? and in the program's finale, she ranked at the first position.

It subsequently led her to become a member of ILLIT. She debuted with the group on March 25, 2024, with a mini-album, Super Real Me.

The female singer has also appeared as a Special MC on MBC's Show! Music Core on April 13, 2024, and in the same month, she was confirmed as the 18th model of sports drink brand Pocari Sweet.

ILLIT recently attended and participated in events, including KCON Japan 2024, Music Core in Japan 2024, and SBS Inkigayo K-Wave Concert 2024, and are ready to deliver electrifying performances at the 2024 Weverse Con Festival.