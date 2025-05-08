Spring of Youth episode 2 recap: Do Sa-gye and Kim Bom form a musical connection?  

On May 7, 2025, Spring of Youth’s episode 2 was released on Viki. This episode took a dramatic turn as Sa-gye unexpectedly showed up at Kim Bom’s home, revealing his intent to rent a room.

Kim Bom (Park Ji-hu), caught off guard, was stunned to find the fallen idol standing in her house. Back inside, Bom vented her frustration to her aunt, insisting she could not share the same floor as Sa-gye (Ha Yoo-joon).

But the aunt saw an opportunity. She told Bom that if Sa-gye staged a successful comeback, their home could become a fan pilgrimage site, raising its value overnight.

Park Ji-hu, Cha Chung-hwa, and Ha Yu-joon (Image via Instagram/@sbsdrama.official)

She also reminded Bom that they were deep in debt, and Sa-gye’s rent could help cover their financial burdens. To sweeten the deal, Sa-gye offered a sum of 50 million won in cash.

Overwhelmed by the money, Bom softened and allowed him to stay. The aunt handed him a list of house rules, clarifying that he had to follow them. Later, while settling into his room, Sa-gye noticed a childhood photo of Bom at a piano. It was the same piano she had played in the restaurant during the first episode.

That night, Bom sat quietly on the rooftop. Sa-gye joined her, drawn to the familiar melody she often played.

For the first time, the face of the little girl playing the piano became clear to him. When he woke, he looked again at the same photo from earlier and realized the truth: the girl in his dreams was Bom in Spring of Youth.

Spring of Youth episode 2: Sa-gye faces a boycott from Hanju University over forming his own band

The next day, the manager ordered Bom to remove all Sa-gye-branded drinks from the fridge for a refund in Spring of Youth. Bom angrily questioned how the label could turn on Sa-gye, grabbing a bottle and storming out.

As she was about to drink, Sa-gye appeared and asked about the white piano and bunny sticker, leaving her stunned. Then, Bom told Sa-gye not to give up and reminded him of a past mistake where he had admitted to something false to avoid conflict.

Later, Sa-gye held auditions for a new band, but none of the candidates were right. He then saw the two students who had previously accused him of assault. Sa-gye chased them, convinced they were being manipulated.

Meanwhile, the CEO of Sa-gye’s old agency learned he was staying at Bom's house and ordered immediate action. The CEO wanted Sa-gye sent to military service, his band efforts stopped, and all ties with Bom cut. His staff told the two students to protest Sa-gye at the university and rally others to boycott him.

The protest erupted soon after. Sa-gye’s classmates turned against him, and he was summoned to the university chancellor’s office. The chancellor told him plainly that the backlash was damaging the university’s reputation, claiming the school was harboring an abuser.

Sa-gye refused to back down, so the chancellor challenged him. If Sa-gye gathered 300 supporters for his club, matching the protest signatures, the university would reconsider. Otherwise, he would have to leave. As the meeting ended, the chancellor ignored a call, turning his phone upside down instead of answering in Spring of Youth.

Sa-gye starts gathering signatures to form his band with Bom’s support in the Spring of Youth episode 2

Spring of Youth continued with Bom going to Cho & Cho Company to meet Cho Ji-na, but was greeted by the CEO. She defended Sa-gye, claiming the university incident was a setup, but the CEO asked for proof, which Bom didn't have.

He dismissed her, saying nothing could be done without evidence. Bom reminded him that Sa-gye still respected him like a father and left him upset.

At the oppression theatre, Seo Tae-yang struggled during his session and stepped outside for air. His father, the director of Hanju University Hospital, scolded him for neglecting his studies and ordered him to quit the band battle. He also demanded that Tae-yang observe a surgery at 6 p.m.

Back at the university, Sa-gye found his audition setup destroyed. A group of students confronted him, but he refused to leave and fought back. Bom arrived in a tiger costume, performing The Crown’s song, drawing a crowd, and getting people to sign the petition for Sa-gye’s club.

By the end of the day, they had gathered 229 signatures, still 71 short of the goal. Later, Sa-gye asked Bom why she joined him, but Bom smiled without revealing the CEO’s cold reaction in Spring of Youth.

Spring of Youth episode 2: Sa-gye gets the final signature from Tae-yang

At the university, the final stretch to form Sa-gye’s band reached its peak in Spring of Youth. With 299 signatures in hand, only one more supporter was needed. Just then, Tae-yang arrived, clearly distracted after having struggled to focus during his medical classes earlier.

Tae-yang was with the students leading the protest against Sa-gye, who argued that only one official Hanju University band should exist. They assumed Tae-yang was on their side.

However, to everyone's surprise, Tae-yang signed the last petition form, giving Sa-gye the crucial 300th signature to officially form the band. Facing the protesters, Tae-yang stood his ground.

He said he knew what was going on behind the scenes and warned them to back off, stating that he made music with real people, not those controlled by manipulation. With that, the band finally took shape.

They named the band “Two Sa-gye.” The founding lineup included Sa-gye on guitar, Bom on keyboard, Tae-yang on guitar, Ji-gu (a junior in computer engineering) on drums, and Gyu-ri (whose position was yet to be decided).

During their first gathering, Sa-gye wondered why the other 295 people weren’t around. Bom replied that midterms were coming up—some were busy preparing, while others were away on military duty.

To celebrate, Gyu-ri smashed a cake into Sa-gye’s face, and the rest joined in, laughing and smearing frosting on one another. The joyful moment was interrupted when Sa-gye received a call from his brother at the company.

His brother revealed that Bom had visited the CEO and tried to defend him, only to be coldly dismissed. Sa-gye was left stunned as he pieced everything together. Later, the group headed to the library to work on midterm reports.

While there, Sa-gye laid his head on the table, pretending to sleep. In a quiet moment, Tae-yang told Bom that the real reason he joined the band was because of her. Sa-gye, though silent, heard every word in Spring of Youth.

Spring of Youth episode 2: Tae-yang moves out of his home, Sa-gye surprises Bom, and the band gets a secret sponsor

Spring of Youth's episode 2 then saw Tae-yang return home to find his music equipment thrown outside. His father, the hospital director, accused him of joining the band for Bom’s sake and told him to find someone of his status.

Unable to tolerate the insult to Bom, Tae-yang left immediately. He packed up and moved into Bom's household, saying it was convenient since they were now in the same band. Bom’s aunt happily agreed, excited about the double rent.

That night, Tae-yang and Sa-gye shared a room. Tension brewed as Tae-yang confessed that he was uncomfortable with Sa-gye living under the same roof as Bom. He revealed that he had liked Bom since middle school.

The next day, all five band members arrived at the university’s designated band room. However, the place was filthy. Everyone left, claiming they had classes. Only Bom and Sa-gye stayed behind. As they cleaned, Bom tried to fix a curtain, slipped, and fell into Sa-gye’s arms. This led to an unexpectedly close moment.

Later, Sa-gye received a call from Ji-na. She said she had heard that Bom was in his band, praised Bom’s talent, and even offered to secretly sponsor the group without informing the CEO.

That evening, Bom told Sa-gye she would make time to practice, assuring him her part-time jobs wouldn’t clash with rehearsals. But when she arrived at the restaurant job, the owner informed her that the piano she had cherished had been sold and that he was struggling financially, so he was letting part-timers go.

The news stung, especially since the piano reminded Bom of her 7th birthday, when her mother had bought it for her. Crying, she returned home only to find the very same piano placed on the rooftop.

Sa-gye had secretly bought it back for her. He told Bom he wanted her to give just three days a week to the band and that he would continue investing in his members. Later, as Bom played the piano, Sa-gye noticed someone taking photos from a distance. He rushed down and found it was Mr. Kang.

That night, Sa-gye visited the CEO to demand why he was being treated this way. The CEO handed him a drink, seemingly testing if Sa-gye would lose control like he had in the past. But this time, Sa-gye stayed calm and walked away.

Spring of Youth’s episode 2 ended with Bom waiting anxiously for his return back at home. When Sa-gye arrived, he hugged her tightly and whispered, “My Bom Bom.” Bom got the same feeling she used to get from her mom.

The Korean drama Spring of Youth is available to stream on Viki every Wednesday. Episode 3 will release on May 14 at 22:40 KST.

