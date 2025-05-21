Spring of Youth episode 4 recap: Kim Bom faces a love dilemma as Sa-gye expresses his feelings, leaving Tae-yang heartbroken

On May 21, 2025, Spring of Youth's episode 4 was released on Viki. The K-drama tells the story of Sa-gye, an ex-K-pop idol who is abruptly ousted from his mega-famous group, The Crown.

Starting anew at Hanju University, he dives into unfamiliar campus antics. There, fate aligns him with Kim Bom, a music major juggling multiple side hustles.

The two spark a bond and kickstart a university band alongside Seo Tae-yang, Gong Jin-gu, and Bae Gyu-ri.

However, things get complicated as a love triangle emerges with Tae-Yang. Spring of Youth's episode 4 opens with Tae-Yang confronting his father before abruptly leaving their residence. During the exchange, he voices his intent to withdraw from medical school. He reveals that staying enrolled only brings back painful memories of his mother.

Lee Seung-hyub as Seo Tae-yang in Spring of Youth (Image via X/@SBSNOW)

Shortly after, his father (also Hanju Hospital's director) dials the CEO of Cho & Cho Entertainment, accusing Kim Bom of leading his son astray. In response, the CEO downplays his concerns and informs him that the group’s performance will no longer be considered.

Spring of Youth episode 4: TWO SAGYE couldn't perform as chaotic crowd forces festival shutdown

Spring of Youth's episode 4 then sees the TWO SAGYE band members — Sa-gye, Bom, Tae-yang, Gyu-ri, and Jin-gu — arrive at the festival venue. They witness a large group of attendees at the university.

However, the scene quickly turns chaotic when a portion of the crowd disrupts the event by disassembling the setup. As a result, legitimate fans leave, and the festival is called off amid the disturbance. Soon, police arrive to manage the situation.

Shortly afterward, Gyu-ri informs Sa-gye that the troublemakers weren’t true fans, pointing out discrepancies in their lightsticks. Realizing Bom is missing, Sa-gye suspects foul play and heads to the Cho & Cho office, believing the CEO is involved in her disappearance. However, the CEO denies any involvement.

Sa-gye returns to the university and finds the wrecked stage. As he surveys the damage, Bom appears. Distressed, she shares that Tae-Yang vanished after instructing her to stay away from him. She breaks down in tears during the conversation.

Meanwhile, Tae-Yang is seen at his father’s hospital. During their encounter, his father confesses to being diagnosed with narcissistic personality disorder. He warns Tae-Yang not to act rashly, noting that security personnel are stationed outside the room to monitor him.

Simultaneously, the TWO SAGYE rushes to the hospital. Noticing an emergency patient in need of a room, they pose as Tae-Yang’s friends and falsely claim that the director approved his release to free up space.

When the director shows up, Sa-gye improvises and says that the director will take care of the incoming patient’s expenses. The group leaves with Tae-Yang, though he remains unwilling to rejoin the band. Despite his resistance, the members attempt to mend their relationship and convince him to return.

TWO SAGYE gets banned from all future school performances in Spring of Youth episode 4

Back at Sa-gye’s home, a swarm of fans surrounds the building. Seeing a business opportunity, Bom’s aunt starts selling Sa-gye’s personal items to the crowd. However, fans soon grow agitated over the deception in Spring of Youth.

The group arrives just in time to witness the commotion, prompting Sa-gye to escape the scene by leaping across rooftops. At Cho & Cho, Mr. Kang hands over photos to the CEO, reporting that the fanbase is losing confidence.

Meanwhile, producer Ji-na appears troubled, speculating about a hidden conflict between the CEO (her father) and Sa-gye. At the university, TWO SAGYE receives official notice that they are banned from performing and excluded from all future school programs.

TWO SAGYE in Spring of Youth (Image via X/@SBSNOW)

Suspecting Hanju Group’s involvement, they confront them directly. This escalates into a physical altercation between the two factions. Following the incident, the band is summoned to the principal’s office for disciplinary action.

After being reprimanded, they are ordered to issue a public apology. They respond by posting a large letter of regret on Hanju University’s bulletin board. Afterward, Sa-gye offers words of encouragement to his fellow members, urging them to remain resilient.

That night, Tae-Yang is seen departing his family home with packed bags. Before stepping out, he asks his father why he wants him to stay away from Bom. His father remains silent, not explaining.

The next day, Bom’s aunt continues her overbearing behavior at home, prompting Sa-gye to step out. At Cho & Cho, Ji-na informs the CEO that the group’s latest track is flagged for plagiarism.

In response, he demands a new song be composed within two weeks, citing tight schedules and looming international tour commitments.

Spring of Youth Episode 4: Sa-gye and Kim Bom share a kiss that leaves Tae-yang devastated

At her convenience store job, Bom is approached by Sa-gye in Spring of Youth. He brings up the date they had planned. Bom suggests keeping their relationship private, but Sa-gye jokingly asks how he can hide someone so beautiful.

As they share a tender moment, two women enter the store. The women turned out to be Bom’s former classmates, now studying at Ivy League institutions. They offer condolence money to her, having missed her mother’s funeral.

However, their words cross a line, prompting Sa-gye to defend Bom and ask them to leave. After the incident, Bom initiates their long-awaited date. The two spend quality time together.

Meanwhile, at the production office, Ji-na begins composing a new song using melodies she discovered in Bom’s personal diary. Later that evening, Bom is seen playing the piano on the rooftop.

Sa-gye joins her and shares a dream he often has of a young girl playing the same melody on a piano adorned with a bunny sticker, much like the one Bom is using. This sparks a moment of realization, and they share a kiss.

Unbeknownst to them, Tae-Yang watches from a distance, visibly heartbroken. Bom then reveals her plan to visit her mother’s grave the next day. She opens up about the circumstances of her mother’s passing, explaining that her mother was declared brain-dead.

Overcome with emotion, she asks Sa-gye to accompany her with flowers. Later in his room, Sa-gye reflects on his memories in his room. He recalls seeing a young girl in the past and remembers undergoing a corneal transplant.

The next morning, he approaches Bom’s aunt and requests to see a photograph of Bom’s late mother, hoping to confirm a lingering suspicion. Meanwhile, Bom waits outside the flower shop for Sa-gye, who is unreachable.

Her anxiety escalates as the situation triggers a traumatic memory of being unable to contact her mother before her fatal accident. Spring of Youth ends with Tae-Yang arriving at the scene and offering comfort to Bom as she breaks down.

Spring of Youth is available to stream on Viki every Wednesday. The forthcoming episode 5 will air on May 28 at 10:40 pm KST.

