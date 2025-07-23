  • home icon
  "SECRET RELATIONSHIPS PT 2" – Fans compare VICTON Subin's new BL drama 'Peach Blossoms Bloomed' to 2025 series over its love square plot

“SECRET RELATIONSHIPS PT 2” – Fans compare VICTON Subin’s new BL drama ‘Peach Blossoms Bloomed’ to 2025 series over its love square plot

By Shreya Jha
Published Jul 23, 2025 12:22 GMT
VICTON
VICTON's Subin and a still from Secret Relationships (Image via Instagram/@subsubey, @gagaoolala.official)

A new BL series, Peach Blossoms Bloomed, is all set to air in the latter half of 2025. On July 22, 2025, global BL content platform Heavenly revealed the lead cast for its upcoming original drama Peach Blossoms Bloomed (tentative title).

"This production, which combines the exciting chemistry of the four actors Soo-bin, Cha Se-jin, Lee Do-han, and Cha Yoo-hyun, and the synergy with the veteran staff, will convey the 'four seasons of romantic emotions' to the viewers and provide special fun. We ask for your great anticipation," Heavenly asserted.

The plot revolves around Do Ha, a man with zero experience in dating, who finds himself in a love tangle involving three different men. His search for a boyfriend soon turns complicated.

The drama weaves romance and comedy as it follows one man’s tangled road to love. Instead of the usual triangle, it brings a four-way romance into play. However, fans have been comparing the plot to the 2025 BL series, Secret Relationships.

"BRUH, SECRET RELATIONSHIPS PT 2 AHHH," an X user commented.
Secret Relationship features Kim Jun-seo as Jung Da-on, a man praised for his looks, smarts, and elite education. Despite the perfect image, his home life tells a different story. With debt-heavy parents and a family leaning on him, Da-on carries silent pressure. The show tracks Da-On's journey as he becomes emotionally tied to three different men.

"Secret Relationships vibes or no please a lighter version 🙏," a fan remarked.
"A soft version of Secret Relationships maybe ? hahhaha luv it," a user mentioned.
"Ohh they wanna reheat secret relationships nachos soo badddd," a person shared.

Others are thanking Secret Relationships for paving the way for more love squares in the Boys Love genre.

'Thank you Secret Relationships for normalizing a love square haha," a netizen said.
"I LOVE love squares omg😭thank you secret relationships for opening the gates🥹🫶," a viewer noted.
"Korea and it's obsession with love square dramas😭😭😭," another fan added.

The cast behind the upcoming BL drama Peach Blossoms Bloomed

VICTON’s Subin debuted with The Guilty Secret in 2019 and then appeared in Psychopath Diary. By 2021, he was seen in Convenience Store Fling, The Moment the Heart Shines, and Uncle. His role in the music web drama My 20th Twenty (2023) drew notable attention for its romantic theme.

Now, he returns to screens with Peach Blossoms Bloomed, portraying Do Ha. Besides Subin, rising actor Cha Se-jin (Fragile) plays Taek Gyeon, Do Ha’s childhood friend of 17 years.

Lee Do-han, a model-turned-actor, steps in as Jeon Yeon-sang, Do Ha’s cold and blunt boss. Cha Yu-hyun joins as Yeon Ha-ram, a bright and smooth-talking flirt.

Currently, Peach Blossoms Bloomed is scheduled to premiere this year. Meanwhile, fans can watch Secret Relationships on GagaOOLala.

Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Twitter icon

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Know More

