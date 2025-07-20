Law and the City episodes 5-6 recap: Ju-hyeong & Hee-ji reunite on a club case, stirs nostalgia with bracelet clue and kiss that refuses to fade

Episodes 5 and 6 of Law and the City premiered on Viki on July 19 and 20, 2025. The courtroom series centers on the journey of Ahn Ju-hyeong (Lee Jong-suk), a veteran attorney in his ninth year of practice, renowned for his keen reasoning. Though he earns more than most in his field, he avoids opening his own firm, calling it unnecessary effort. Meanwhile, Kang Hui-ji (Moon Ga-young), a junior associate, stands on the other front. Her people-first approach often clashes with Ju-hyeong’s methodical detachment.Law and the City episode 5: Chang-won begins to fall for Hee-jiEpisode 5 of Law and the City opens with Ju-hyeong and Su-jeong meeting at a restaurant to close old wounds. In the office, Ju-hyeong investigates a case where a teacher, Mr. Hwang, is accused of assaulting students. However, the teacher claims he only scolded them for using the gym after hours.Social media shows Mr. Hwang is well-liked, while a student posts a hostile photo holding a complaint. Ju-hyeong later catches the students breaking curfew again and persuades them to admit the report was false. After meeting with the parents, the accusation is withdrawn. Mr. Hwang later thanks Ju-hyeong for the help.Hee-ji, meanwhile, handles a theft case involving a young man who blacked out after drinking. The store’s CCTV shows someone nearby, but not the act. Hee-ji discovers a restaurant across the street with better visibility, but the ex-con owner refuses to help without police documents. She begins visiting regularly, hoping to win him over.At work, Mun-jeong hides her pregnancy from her husband and peers. During dinner with him and Ju-hyeong, the topic of children comes up. Her husband says cases like Mr. Hwang’s are why he fears parenthood, leaving her unsettled. Chang-won is sent to visit the inmate who mocks him during their meetings.Later, he hears from the restaurant owner about Hee-ji’s frequent visits. Since they know each other, Chang-won and Hee-ji start going there together to gain trust. Ju-hyeong notices their closeness but doesn’t comment. The owner eventually agrees to show the footage, which confirms the client took an item, likely by accident.They take the video to the police, who appreciate the boy’s truthfulness and promise to mediate with the shopkeeper. To express gratitude, Hee-ji invites Chang-won for drinks, where the two talk openly.As their connection deepens, Chang-won begins to develop feelings for her. The Law and the City episode ends with Sang-gi facing backlash after an anonymous post accuses top students of receiving unfair law school privileges. His ties to Hangkuk Group are revealed, and he starts getting threats.Also read: Lee Jong-suk and Shin Min-ah starring drama The Remarried Empress reportedly set to release on Disney+ with filming starting in late MayThe Law and the City episode 6: Ju-hyeong and Hee-ji's flashback kiss unveils their hidden pastThe Law and the City's episode 6 begins with Ju-hyeong distracted by something on his phone. Soon after, the team gathers for lunch, and the atmosphere becomes heavy following news related to Sang-gi. At work, Ju-hyeong and Hee-ji are assigned the same case involving Kang Chang-jun, a DJ who filed a wrongful termination claim.He was sacked after reporting his superior, Lee Dong-su, for physically assaulting a colleague, Jeong Min-gyu. When the duo meets Min-gyu in person, he refuses to testify. As they prepare to leave, Lee arrives, ending the discussion. Later, Ju-hyeong and Hee-ji head for dinner after visiting the Hongdae club for case details.There, he notices Hee-ji wearing the couple bracelet from their past relationship. The following day, everyone except Sang-gi eats lunch together, while Mun-jeong shows an aversion to food. Meanwhile, Kang Chang-jun’s case heads to court, where Lee Dong-su also appears. During the hearing, Kim Hyeong-min joins Ju-hyeong and Hee-ji.Outside the courtroom, Lee expresses anger toward Hyeong-min, questioning her constant presence. Later, Mun-jeong is approached by a woman seeking help regarding her drug-addicted daughter, who was arrested. As Mun-jeong leaves, she faces Sang-gi and Chang-won in the elevator.Once outside, reporters confront Sang-gi with questions about anonymous allegations. Chang-won quickly steps in to help Sang-gi leave the scene. At home, feeling burdened, Sang-gi pens a letter explaining his financial struggles. Sang-gi explains that he received aid from anonymous donors.He rebuts involvement in any nepotism, stating he was mistaken for someone with an identical name. Later, Sang-gi quietly visits his mother’s restaurant and eats dinner alone in tears. The next day, during lunch, Ju-hyeong shares details about closing Su-yeong’s case. Chang-won talks about his visits to an inmate, and Mun-jeong confirms her pregnancy in Law and the City.All three subtly avoid bringing up Sang-gi, trying to keep the mood light. Eventually, the group reconciles, and Sang-gi finds comfort among them. The court then rules in favor of Kang Chang-jun in the follow-up hearing. Later, Mun-jeong discloses her pregnancy to her spouse over the phone. The call disconnects, leaving her disheartened.But as she exits the office, she finds him waiting outside in tears. The couple heads home together, relieved. Elsewhere, Sang-gi brings Chang-won to the restaurant where his mother works. The Law and the City episode closes with Ju-hyeong and Hee-ji at dinner, talking about their past. Interspersed flashbacks reveal the depth of their earlier romance, including a shared kiss.Law and the City is available to stream on Viki. The next two episodes, 7 and 8, will be released simultaneously on the platform on the 27 and 28 July, 2025.