Law in the City episodes 3-4 recap: Tensions rise as Mun-jeong faces unexpected pregnancy and Seochodong team struggles in silence

Episodes 3 and 4 of Law in the City were released on Disney+ on July 12 and 13, 2025, respectively. The narrative follows Ahn Ju-Hyeong, who is a practicing attorney in Seoul. Employed at the same legal firm since the start of his career, he has spent nine years running without repositioning. His reputation is built on methodical thinking and case analysis, not advocacy or moral intent.

Ad

On the other side, there is Kang Hee-ji, who works as a junior associate at Johwa Law Firm. In contrast to Ju-Hyeong’s logic-driven, isolated approach, Hee-Ji operates through connection.

Law in the City episode 3: All five law firms merge

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Law in the City's third episode starts off in the park, where Ju-hyeong (Lee Jong-suk) asks Hee-ji (Moon Ga-young) about her presence. When the two sit together, she questions if he truly didn’t recognize her. A flashback reveals they were once supposed to meet in Gangnam, but he believed she stood him up.

Hee-ji explains she lost her phone and never meant to avoid him, though Ju-hyeong remains doubtful. He admits he once liked her but claims those feelings are gone. Hee-ji moves on.

Ad

Meanwhile, all five legal firms officially combine under one banner, Hyungmin Law Group. Ms. Kim, the architect behind the merger, introduces herself as Legal Advisor Kim Hyungmin. In exchange for her title, she gets the fourth floor converted into a relaxation zone for staff.

In another scene, Hee-ji tackles a medical case involving a child who died after surgery. The parents blame the hospital for a surgical mishap. The head doctor expresses a desire to apologize not due to guilt, but empathy.

Ad

Elsewhere, Mun-jeong handles a rude client who belittles her skills. On the other hand, Chang-won argues with his father over the family’s business affairs. Meanwhile, Sang-gi is locked in a strategic conversation over legal stakes with his company’s CEO.

Despite winning her case, Mun-jeong is worn down. Her client lashes out over the 650 million won compensation, short of the expected 700 million. Drained, she tries to call her friends, but they’re swamped with work. She ends the night feeling isolated. Mun-jeong's husband (a nurse) is introduced the next day in Law in the City. Her friends eventually check in, sending warm apologies to her.

Ad

In court, Hee-ji’s case hits a snag. A surprise video shows the operating surgeon using his right hand, while he’s known to be left-handed. Things escalate as police arrest the child’s father for allegedly assaulting the doctor before the trial. Overwhelmed, Hee-ji considers seeking Ju-hyeong’s help, who offers to assist.

Ju-hyeong advises her to stay composed and consults Mun-jeong’s husband, who explains that left-handed surgeons are often trained to operate right-handed. Relieved, Hee-ji revisits the doctor, who confirms he acted appropriately but still wishes to apologize. She agrees to arrange the meeting with the grieving parents.

Ad

Later, Ju-hyeong reluctantly takes on a divorce case. He discovers that despite a mutual agreement to avoid legal involvement, the man secretly hired Ju-hyeong. At the trial, Ju-hyeong is surprised when the wife, Park Su-jeong, arrives alone to represent herself in Law in the City's episode 3.

Law in the City episode 4: Lawyers face personal conflicts

In the fourth episode of Law in the City, the judge asks Park Su-jeong to present a clear reason for seeking divorce. Following a lunch with colleagues, Ju-hyeong calls Park's husband, who suggests they should wait to see what Su-jeong submits.

Ad

Meanwhile, Mun-jeong visits the clinic to get medication for her cold. She notices a pregnancy test kit at the pharmacy, which she quietly picks up. She seems visibly anxious in the whole Law in the City episode.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Elsewhere, Sang-gi meets a client seeking compensation from the family of his late wife’s lover. The wife and her lover had crashed while returning from a motel, both intoxicated. The man insists the wife should bear full responsibility, since the deceased’s children are below 10. However, Sang-gi explains that he will only be liable for three-sevenths of the claim without keeping the children as defendants. The client mulls it over.

Ad

At Chunggong Law Firm, Chang-won meets Seong Yu-deok, who asks him to visit a detention center, as the client's son is accused of a crime handled by a different law office. Though hesitant, Chang-won agrees to check in on hourly. Later, Park Su-jeong submits her written testimony. When Ju-hyeong asks the husband if he physically or verbally mistreated her as the statement alleges, he denies it.

Meanwhile, as Hee-ji leaves the office, she unexpectedly runs into her father, who has come to pick her up. The next day, Su-jeong fails to provide supporting documents, and the court finalizes the divorce. A flashback reveals that she and Ju-hyeong once dated.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chang-won visits the detained son, who rudely mocks him for being a male attorney instead of the female lawyer he was expecting. Disheartened, Chang-won later bumps into Hee-ji, and they share a quiet moment.

Back in court, Sang-gi’s client and the deceased wife appear for the hearing. The woman angrily states she’s willing to answer for her own actions but refuses to take the blame for her husband, especially since her children are also named in the case.

Ad

Elsewhere, Su-jeong’s ex-husband hands Ju-hyeong an envelope with a paycheck, claiming he hired him, knowing he once dated Su-jeong. Ju-hyeong rips up the payment and warns the man he’ll take legal steps if he crosses the line. The man eventually leaves.

Unaware, Hee-ji sees the confrontation unfold. Outside, she finds Park Su-jeong waiting for Ju-hyeong, and she informs her he’s already left. Hee-ji later feels guilty, realizing she may have overstepped. The Law in the City's episode 4 closes with each lawyer silently wrestling with personal conflicts and emotional weight.

Ad

Law in the City is available to stream on Disney+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More