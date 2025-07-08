How old is Lee Si-young? Relationship timeline and all you need to know as Salon De Holmes actress announces pregnancy post-divorce

On July 8, 2025, Chosun Biz reported that South Korean actress Lee Si-young is expecting her second child. This comes just three months after she confirmed her divorce. She married a businessman in 2017 and has a son from that marriage.

Now 43, Lee shared the news on Instagram, explaining that the pregnancy is from an embryo created during her marriage. She chose to implant it now as the five-year storage limit was about to expire.

According to Chosun Biz, she wrote on her Instagram,

"I have always wanted a child, and I did not want to repeat the regrets I felt through Jung Yoon. I could not possibly discard the embryo, which was nearing its storage period. Even though numerous difficulties may arise in the future and I have pondered various scenarios, I want to believe that my choice now is a more valuable endeavor. Looking back, the most precious thing in my life has always been my children."

Her agency previously confirmed the pregnancy. However, it did not disclose further details because of privacy concerns. Lee Si-young later addressed the situation directly on social media. She stated that she decided to go ahead with the implantation independently, without the consent of her ex-husband.

She explained that the choice came after deep reflection and that she was ready to take full responsibility. Lee Si-young mentioned she didn’t want to live with the same regrets she had with her first child.

More on Lee Si-young’s marriage, IVF decision, and current career

Lee Si-young married her former husband, a businessman, in September 2017. He was nine years her senior. The couple had their first child in January 2018. They named their son Jung-yoon. However, they filed for divorce after years of differences and officially ended their marriage in March 2025.

It was revealed that during their marriage, they had preserved embryos through in vitro fertilization (IVF). That was in hopes of expanding their family in the future. Now, the actress opted to proceed with the implantation on her own as the storage period almost reached its limit.

In her social media message, she mentioned that now the embryo had become too precious to discard for her. She emphasized that it was her personal decision and that she would raise the child with sincerity and responsibility, although her ex-husband did not agree with the pregnancy. Her former spouse also issued a statement.

According to Chosun Biz, he acknowledged her choice and promised to take on his responsibilities as a father for the second child as well, just as they continued to co-parent their first child. He stated,

"it is true that I do not agree to the second pregnancy. However, since the second child is on the way, I intend to take on my responsibilities as a father. I will discuss and proceed with anything necessary for pregnancy, childbirth, and care."

Lee Si-young has been active in the entertainment industry since her debut in 2008. She is well known for roles in hot K-dramas like Boys Over Flowers and Sweet Home. Apart from acting, she also gained recognition as a skilled amateur boxer.

Currently, she stars in ENA’s drama Salon De Holmes. It was filmed before her second pregnancy and is scheduled to conclude on July 15, 2025.

