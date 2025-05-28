Does BMW have a male heir? Details explored amid Above the Influence hosts’ controversial claim about BLACKPINK's Jennie

On May 28, 2025, a recent episode of the Above the Influence podcast has come under scrutiny after one of its hosts claimed that BLACKPINK's Jennie was involved in an explicit encounter with the son of a BMW heir. The statement was made by one of the hosts, Wootak. He alleged that a friend he met at summer camp, whom he described as the son of the BMW heir, had paid for a night with Jennie. He further added that he even showed him a video as proof.
The claim was presented without evidence and has been widely questioned. This is especially regarding the factual basis of the alleged BMW family connection. The Quandt family, heirs to the BMW empire, consists of siblings Stefan Quandt and Susanne Klatten. According to Forbes, together, they hold nearly 45% of BMW AG through stakes inherited from their late mother, Johanna Quandt.
Stefan Quandt, who currently serves as BMW’s deputy chairman, has only one child, a daughter born in 2005. Meanwhile, Susanne Klatten has three children, but no sons of publicly confirmed identities who are known to be active heirs to BMW.
This contradiction raised doubts about the podcast's story, as no male child directly fits the description shared by Wootak. Despite this, the podcast segment circulated online.
It led many to dissect the accuracy of the BMW connection and to question the podcast’s intentions.
More on the claims and verified details about the Quandt family and podcast hosts around Jennie
The Above the Influence podcast segment in question featured a discussion that began with influencer Kira, who spoke about her alleged romantic experiences with K-pop idols.
She later claimed that wealthy businessmen were often paid to spend time with female idols. She mentioned that some of the biggest names in K-pop were involved in these arrangements. She said,
"All the K-pop stars in Korea, all the Korean actresses, apparently, with every Korean celebrity, actress, there's a price tag on their head. And if you're rich enough, like a Chinese businessman, you can go to these entertainment companies and request spending a night, even with the top K-pop stars, like IU, $500,000 a night."
As the conversation progressed, Wootak supported the narrative by sharing a specific account involving Jennie.
He claimed that a BMW heir’s son had been involved with the singer and even had a private video as evidence, none of which has been verified. Talking about the alleged Jennie incident, he added,
"My friend that I went to some summer camp with is like the son of the BMW heir. And he f*cked Jennie from Blackpink. Yeah, he paid for her and had the s*x video. He showed me the s*x video. That's how I know it was real. And I was like, what?"
BMW’s ownership structure remains firmly within the Quandt family. Stefan Quandt owns nearly 24% of BMW, while Susanne Klatten holds around 19%. Both sit on the company's supervisory board, and their wealth stems from their mother Johanna’s inheritance.
However, official records and public profiles indicate that Stefan only has one daughter, with no public documentation of a son.
Similarly, although Klatten has three children, their identities and roles remain private, and there is no confirmation that any of them are male or connected to the automotive company in any public capacity.
Thus, the central claim made in the podcast appears to be factually unsupported.
The podcast episode featured four participants: Wootak Kim, Michelle Kira Lee, Esther aka littlebunszz, and Jordan. Wootak Kim is a Korean-American content creator who rose to popularity for his cocktail-focused brand BarChemistry.
Michelle Kira Lee, another host, is a tech entrepreneur and former model who has worked in biotech and the influencer economy.
She holds several patents and previously led a wellness startup. The participant, Esther, known as littlebunszz, is a TikTok personality. The fourth speaker, Kira, appeared as a guest and drove much of the conversation with her claims.
Although the hosts later stated that their discussion was intended to shed light on the darker sides of the K-pop industry, the naming of Jennie in a specific, unsupported story involving a non-existent heir has raised serious questions about credibility.
As of now, neither Jennie nor BMW has responded publicly, but the claims continue to attract widespread examination, especially as audiences seek clarity on whether the individuals mentioned in the podcast even exist in the way they were described.