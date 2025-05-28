Who hosts the 'Above the Influence' podcast? All we know about the episode's cast that named BLACKPINK's Jennie in a controversial video claim

A resurfaced episode of the US-based podcast Above the Influence has sparked serious concern after BLACKPINK’s Jennie was named in an explicit and unverified claim.

The episode, which began circulating widely in May 2025, featured a provocative discussion that escalated into serious allegations against female K-pop idols. During the conversation, one of the hosts, who goes by the name Wootak Kim, claimed that he had seen a s*x video of Jennie.

The podcast is hosted by content creator Wootak Kim (also known as Wootak), entrepreneur Michelle Kira Lee, lifestyle influencer littlebunszz, and another participant known as Jordan (@medinger on Instagram). Wootak Kim claimed that Jennie was involved in a paid s*xual encounter with a man described as the son of a BMW heir. According to the circulated video, he said,

"My friend that I went to some summer camp with is like the son of the BMW heir. And he f**ked Jennie from Blackpink. Yeah, he paid for her and had the s*x video. She showed me the s*x video. That's how I know it was real. And I was like, what?"

The mention of a BMW heir sparked online speculation about potential connections to the Quandt family, specifically Susanne Klatten and her children. However, no credible links were found. The discussion has since faced widespread criticism for its lack of verification and irresponsible framing.

The statement was made during a segment that initially focused on influencer Kira's past relationships. Kira alleged that certain female idols were involved in high-priced transactions with wealthy businessmen.

The episode also included two other voices: Michelle Kira Lee, a co-host, and another personality who goes by @littlebunszz. Michelle Kira Lee responded to the discussion with a remark about the alleged video’s appearance, further fueling the controversy.

Although the podcast has previously explored edgy topics, this particular segment drew attention for directly naming Jennie and IU and making serious accusations without any supporting evidence.

More on the episode's claims and the background of the podcast hosts regarding Jennie's controversy

The controversy stems from a segment in which the guest Kira alleged that K-pop idols engage in high-value escort arrangements. She stated that some could command fees of over $500,000 for one night. While she initially did not name anyone specifically except IU, the topic became explosive when Wootak claimed to have personal knowledge of an encounter involving Jennie. Michelle Kira Lee said,

"All the K-pop stars in Korea, all the Korean actresses, apparently, with every Korean celebrity, actress, there's a price tag on their head. And if you're rich enough, like a Chinese businessman, you can go to these entertainment companies and request spending a night, even with the top K-pop stars, like IU, $500,000 a night."

Expand Tweet

The hosts themselves come from diverse backgrounds. Wootak, whose full name is Wootak Kim, is a Korean-American content creator and entrepreneur. He is best known for his bartending brand BarChemistry, which gained popularity on TikTok. He also runs a bartending course and a wellness brand called SuperBonsai. In addition to content creation, Kim co-founded Under the Influence, which later rebranded as Above the Influence.

Michelle Kira Lee, another co-host of the episode, is a former model and entrepreneur with a background in biotechnology. She previously founded a wellness-focused startup and is recognized as a marketing consultant and strategist.

According to her professional profiles, she has experience in consumer genomics, branding, and the creator economy. Her background includes being featured as a fast-growing influencer and holding patents related to genetic data applications in South Korea.

The third participant in the podcast, known as littlebunszz, is a lifestyle and comedy content creator on TikTok. Although her real name hasn’t been publicly confirmed, she has gained a strong following for her videos focused on culture, humor, and everyday life.

Another name linked to the show is Jordan, known by the handle @medinger on Instagram. There is significantly less publicly available information about him compared to the other hosts.

While Above the Influence has addressed controversial themes before, this episode has drawn increased attention due to the direct mention of Jennie and the nature of the claim. Currently, Jennie and her agency have not issued an official statement regarding the podcast, but the clip continues to circulate online, drawing ongoing scrutiny towards the hosts and their handling of the discussion.

