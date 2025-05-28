“They need to banned” — Above THE influence hosts face fan backlash over claims of paid escorting in K-Pop industry, naming BLACKPINK’s Jennie & IU

A segment from the Above THE Influence SHOW began circulating online on May 28, 2025, after it was uploaded by X user @kimchaena14. The snippet gained rapid traction due to remarks made by the hosts about popular K-pop idols Jennie of BLACKPINK and singer-actress IU.

During the episode, host Michelle Kira Lee alleged that affluent individuals could access prominent Korean idols and actresses through private arrangements.

“All the K-pop stars in Korea are wh*res. And all Korean actresses are apparently with every K-pop like Korean Celebrity Actress, there’s a price tag on their head. And if you’re rich enough like a Chinese businessman, you can go to these entertainment companies and request spending at night even with top K-pop stars. Even like IU 500 thousand dollars,” Lee remarked.

Co-host Wootak Kim added to the discussion, saying,

“My friend that I went to like some summer camp with is a son of BMW Air and he f*cked Jennie from BLACKPINK. He paid for her and has a s*x video. He show me the s*x video. That’s how I know it was real. And I was like what?”

The Above THE Influence SHOW duo later explained in an Instagram post that this content was uploaded behind a paywall as part of their exclusive bonus material and wasn’t initially posted to the open internet. However, once leaked, the footage spread quickly online and drew backlash from fans of the artists.

"They need to banned asap from ever holding a mic again what the f*ck," an X user commented.

A fan comment on Above THE Influence SHOW hosts' claims about BLACKPINK Jennie and IU (Image via X/@jiaerjnk)

Many are calling the Above THE Influence SHOW podcasters' claims false and "misogynistic," pointing out that the idols come from successful backgrounds and do not rely on men for fame. Some are even urging legal action over the spread of these statements.

"People in the comsec riding on this, saying "it can be true", jennie and the rest of bp have been rich even before they debuted. their families are successful and yg is not a broke a*s company to sell their kpop idols. y'all are just misogynistic i hope y'all get sued as well," a fan remarked.

"I don't know who needs to hear this but female kpop idols can be successful on their own WITHOUT men, or pr*stitution, the narrative that that is the only way they can achieve popularity is extremely misogynistic," a user mentioned.

"This…is another level of stupidity. I would go on my non Kpop acc but I don’t care if they don’t respect Kpop stans. Hopefully lawyers will make them understand the level of disrespect, insanity, and comeplete lack of discretion this has," a person shared.

Meanwhile, some point out that their story lacks logic and raises concerns about consent and privacy. Others believe that the Above THE Influence SHOW hosts are spreading the rumor for attention or money.

"U gotta be fu*king kidding me😨he’s literally saying he has proof just to get some money this sh*thead and now he is posting a story saying he heard a rumor I really hope Jennie sues his ugly a*s he deserves the worst. This insecure roach looking dumba*s," a netizen said.

"And he recorded a s*x tape …?? how dumb would jennie be to allow that to happen when he can show it to any and everyone for clout unless he did it without consent which is even worse .. like this makes no sense," a viewer noted.

"His story doesn’t make sense at all because if we think about it realistically, why would he be in the same summer camp as the children of German Heirs-," another fan added.

What is Above THE Influence SHOW about?

Wootak Kim launched a new podcast called Above THE Influence SHOW after leaving his previous show, Under the Influence. The new podcast features co-hosts Esther Kim, Michelle Kira Lee, and Jordan Medinger, and covers topics like self-growth, dating, and social issues.

Wootak’s earlier show, co-hosted with Esther Kim, Viet Trap, and Jeremy Kim, was known for open conversations about identity, lifestyle, and Asian American culture. On The John Rondi Show, Wootak said he left due to creative changes and personal priorities.

He noted that he wanted to explore new projects and focus on evolving individually. Soon after exiting, Wootak began developing his solo platform. Above THE Influence SHOW sticks to a group-talk format but leans more into real-life stories and reflective discussions.

Meanwhile, Above THE Influence SHOW hosts Michelle Kira Lee and Wootak Kim have issued apologies on Instagram for their alleged remarks about BLACKPINK’s Jennie and IU involving paid escorting.

