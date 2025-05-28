Fans celebrate as BLACKPINK's Jennie is unveiled as Jean Paul Gaultier’s ultimate muse

After making headlines during the Paris Haute Couture Week early this year, BLACKPINK's Jennie has officially been named "the ultimate Gaultier muse" by the fashion house. On Tuesday, May 27, 2025, fashion and K-pop fans were surprised when French haute couture brand Jean Paul Gaultier shared a silhouette image of the brand's new muse on Instagram.

Ad

The full reveal of the announcement will be kept under wraps until May 28, 2025, at 2:00 pm CET, per the Instagram post.

"The ultimate Gaultier muse. Revealing all on 28th May 2 PM CET."

Ad

Trending

Despite the slightly concealed face of the brand's new "muse," the teaser showed enough facial features to have fans worldwide guess correctly that it's the Like JENNIE artist. The news had her fans celebrating online, with many of them calling the new collaboration "legendary" and a "major pairing."

"Jennie is the moment Gaultier knows what's up," an X user commented.

"Jennie from Blackpink as the new muse for Jean Paul Gaultier is a major pairing of high fashion and K-pop stardom," another user on X said.

Ad

"omg Jennie as the muse for Jean Paul Gaultier this is legendary I can't wait for May 28th at 2 PM CET so proud of her," an X user added.

More fans shared congratulations for BLACKPINK's Jennie on social media, with netizens pointing out how she's "collecting fashion houses like trophies." One user also alluded to the K-pop star being silent lately because she's in for a big reveal.

Ad

"Jennie is out here collecting fashion houses like trophies. The ultimate it girl slaying Gaultier legacy," a user on X commented.

"She works with Chanel, Jacquemus, and now from Jean Paul Gaultier. She is a diva, no one can do the same in fashion," another user on X said.

"When Jennie is silent you know she's cooking something good," an X user added.

Ad

BLACKPINK's Jennie and Jean Paul Gaultier first sparked collaboration speculations during the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

Ad

During the Jean Paul Gaultier show at the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on January 30, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jennie stole the spotlight when she started being actively involved with the French fashion house. She donned a shimmering vintage look for the event with a nude-toned dress. It was embellished with pearls and crystals from the shoulders, scattering throughout and down the dress.

BLACKPINK's Jennie opted for a minimal but glittering makeup look and kept her hair down. During the fashion show, she was seated in the front row, right next to the French designer himself, Jean Paul Gaultier. In a roundup of the event, Jennie also shared some behind-the-scenes from the fashion show, including a photo of her, Gaultier, and the brand's guest designer, Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

Ad

While many have suspected at the time that there would be a Jennie collaboration with Jean Paul Gaultier, it wasn't confirmed until the recent Instagram post by the French fashion house.

BLACKPINK's Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa will hit the road again for their upcoming DEADLINE world tour. Each of them has been working on solo projects for the past two years, with each dropping a debut album. Lisa also starred in White Lotus, Jennie in The Idol, and Jisoo in Snowdrop and Newtopia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More