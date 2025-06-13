K-drama fans are well aware of the 'second lead syndrome,' often rooting for the second male leads rather than the main character. This tendency stems from fans' affection for these characters and their role in the central romantic plot.

Original K-drama lovers could not help but sympathise with Yoon Ji-hoo (Kim Hyun-jung) when Geum Jan-di (Koo Hye-sun) chose Gu Jun-pyo (Lee Min-ho) in Boys Over Flowers. Many fans began to develop feelings for second male leads after the 2009 global hit. Since then, numerous secondary male leads in K-dramas have captured fans' hearts, and fans continue to support them even though the show has ended.

True Beauty's Han Seo-Jun, Start-Up's Han Ji-pyeong, and 3 other K-drama second male-lead characters fans are still rooting for

1) Yoon Ji-hoo, played by Kim Hyun-jung (Boys Over Flowers)

Boys over Flowers (image via Prime Video)

Boys Over Flowers, which premiered in 2009, has been credited with igniting the global Hallyu (Korean Wave) over the years. Loved by millions of fans worldwide, the show follows Geum Jan-di, who enters one of the most prestigious schools in Seoul through a scholarship. There, she meets F4, the wealthy heirs who dominate the school.

Among the four, she finds herself in a love triangle with Gu Jun-pyo and Yoon Ji-hoo. While Jan-di has a soft spot for Ji-hoo, she ultimately falls hard for Jun-pyo. Throughout the show, Ji-hoo treats Jan-di with care, in contrast to Jun-pyo, and fulfills all her wishes. This is one of the reasons why fans continue to root for Ji-hoo.

Where to Watch: Rakuten Viki

2) Han Seo-jun, played by Hwang In-yeop (True Beauty)

True Beauty (image via Viki)

Team Suho or Team Seojun? This was the biggest question among K-drama fans during the broadcast of True Beauty in 2021. The show follows Lim Joo-kyung (Moon Ga-young), who feels insecure about her looks and uses makeup to conceal her insecurities at school.

Although she is in love with Suho (Cha Eun-woo) from the start, her chemistry with Seojun captivated fans even more. Seojun looked out for her during tough times, especially when Suho was absent. Furthermore, their playful arguments and tender moments together resonated with fans.

Where to Watch: Rakuten Viki

3) Kang Hyun-min, played by Ahn Jae-hyun (Cinderella and the Four Knights)

Cinderella and the four Knights (image via Viki)

Cinderella and the Four Knights, which premiered in 2016, follows Eun Ha-won (Park So-dam), who is asked to unite the three grandsons of a wealthy man in exchange for money to fund her college education. She takes up the challenge and begins living in a mansion with the three cousins, who do not see eye to eye.

However, while trying to mend their relationship, she becomes romantically involved with Kang Hyun-min, the playboy, and Kang Ji-woon (Jung Il-woo), the reserved rebel. In the show, she ends up with Ji-woon, but fans loved seeing Ha-won with Hyun-min. Initially a playboy, Hyun-min becomes sincere once he realizes his true feelings, which impresses fans immensely.

Where to Watch: Rakuten Viki

4) Han Ji-pyeong, played by Kim Seon-ho (Start-up)

Nam Joo-hyuk and Kim Seon-ho in Start-up (image via YouTube/ @Netflix K-Content)

Like True Beauty, fans were also divided between Han Ji-pyeong and Nam Do-san (Nam Joo-hyuk) during the airing of Start-Up (2020). The show follows young entrepreneurs as they struggle to fulfill their tech dreams and find love.

Fans loved Han Ji-pyeong for several qualities, including his practicality and honesty, regardless of how tough the situation became. Moreover, even while he was denying his feelings for Dal-mi (Bae Suzy), he still tried to help her move forward. His resilient nature is one of the reasons fans favored him over Nam Do-san.

Where to Watch: Rakuten Viki

5) Choi Young-do, played by Kim Woo-bin (The Heirs)

The Heirs K-drama (image via Viki)

Released in 2014, The Heirs is nearly a decade-old K-drama, yet it remains widely popular among fans. The show follows a group of students from varying financial backgrounds who study together as they navigate friendship, love, and family drama.

In the K-drama, the central female lead, Cha Eun-sang (Park Shin-hye), is romantically involved with Kim Tan (Lee Min-ho). However, Choi Young-do, the school's bad boy, also falls for her. Although he never showexpresses it, he secretly helps her by saving her from school bullies. Fans loved him because, at times, he showed a warm personality that simply sought love and affection.

Where to Watch: Rakuten Viki

Other second male lead characters in K-dramas that fans still love and root for include Ji Seong-hyun (Lee Sang-yi) from Hometown Cha Cha Cha, Yang Do-hyeok (Chae Jong-hyeop) from Nevertheless, Kim Ji-ung (Kim Sung-cheol) from Our Beloved Summer, and Prince Wang Wook (Kang Haneul) from Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo.

