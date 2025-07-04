What are the allegations against MoonOne? Controversy explained amid wedding announcement with KOYOTE's Shinji and his recent statements 

On July 1, 2025, KOYOTE’s Shinji brought her fiancé, singer MoonOne, to meet with her longtime bandmates Kim Jongmin and Bbaekga in a new video shared on her YouTube channel, titled Who Would Take Our Shinji Away? The meet-up happened just weeks after she shared news of her engagement to MoonOne, who is seven years her junior.

In the clip, the four were seen having dinner together. The actress referred to the meeting as a “sangkyeonrye," a traditional sit-down where close people are introduced ahead of a wedding ceremony.

Midway through the meal, MoonOne shared that he had previously been married and had a daughter. The child lives with his ex-wife. He stays in touch with both. Bbaekga briefly excused himself after hearing it, while Kim Jongmin reacted calmly.

Shinji explained she had already known and accepted MoonOne's past, but she wanted her groupmates to hear it directly from him. After returning, Bbaekga said (via Chosun Biz):

"If they are happy and in love, I believe it's not my place to be concerned."

The video wrapped with Shinji expressing that she respected MoonOne's efforts to remain present for his child and valued his openness.

MoonOne addresses controversies following Shinji's YouTube video appearance

After appearing in KOYOTE Shinji’s recent YouTube video released on July 2, singer MoonOne shared a detailed statement on Instagram. The post addressed various claims that began circulating online about his past following the video’s release.

His message arrived amid rising scrutiny, as many viewers raised concerns over his attitude and past following news of his engagement to Shinji. In the note, MoonOne issued an apology aimed at KOYOTE’s fans and others who felt uneasy with how he acted in the video.

"I'm writing like this to convey my sincere heart to you all. After the news of my marriage, I received a lot of stories about me, and I am concerned that the fact that I remember may have been distorted, and I ask for your understanding that I needed some time to confirm the correct relationship," he stated (translated via Google).

One of the issues he addressed involved his earlier involvement in property work without a formal realtor license. As for other accusations (such as school or military bullying), MoonOne denied those.

"The allegations that I harassed friends or descendants during my school years and military service are not true at all, and I am willing to disclose it by securing objective evidence to prove it if necessary," MoonOne added.

He also cleared up speculation about his former marriage, saying it came about due to a pregnancy but denying he was seeing anyone else at the time. Regarding the name controversy, he explained that “Park Sang-moon” is his official birth name, and that he swapped his stage moniker from “Giryeon” to “MoonOne.” He confirmed no legal name change was involved.

To wrap up, MoonOne said he’s reflecting on what happened and wants to handle things better moving forward, especially with his upcoming marriage to the songstress.

Meanwhile, shortly after online attention grew around Shinji and MoonOne's video, KOYOTE’s Bbaekga posted two Instagram stories. The first one showed a group photo as his lock screen. The other image featured lyrics from Lee Seung-hwan’s track, Family.

