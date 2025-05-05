“This is wholesome” — Internet emotional as ‘Our Blues’ Kim Woo-bin & Han Ji-min deliver heartfelt words at co-star Jung Eun-hye’s wedding

On May 5, 2025, South Korean media outlet Herald Pop reported that writer and illustrator Jung Eun-hye, recognized for her role in tvN’s Our Blues, married her partner Cho Yeong-nam.

Ad

The ceremony took place quietly at Moonho-ri River Market on May 3. It was attended by colleagues from the drama, including actors Han Ji-min, Kim Woo-bin, Lee Jung-eun, and screenwriter Noh Hee-kyung.

Comedian Kim Ki-ri officiated the event, with musical performances by veteran vocalists Chae Eun-ok and Jeon Young-rok. However, the ceremony became notable when the bride's co-actors Han Ji-min and Kim Woo-bin addressed the crowd with unscripted remarks.

Ad

Trending

During her brief appearance, Han Ji-min recalled personal exchanges with the bride and reflected on their significance. She mentioned Jung Eun-hye's influence on her perspective and shared her initial response to the wedding news.

"She teaches me a lot like my older sister in the drama, and I had a lot of thoughts while watching the wedding today. I couldn’t even imagine the day Eunhye would get married, but when I heard the news, it felt like a dream," Han said.

Ad

After the event, Han Ji-min shared a message on social media expressing her well-wishes. Kim Woo-bin followed with his remarks, recounting his early interactions with Jung during production.

He spoke about his initial uncertainty and how their first meeting changed that. He credited her with helping him connect to his character in Our Blues, Park Jung-jun. The actor shared his appreciation for being part of the occasion.

“While working together, I was able to live as Park Jung-joon thanks to Eunhye. I am honored to be with you on this beautiful day like a painting. I hope that your family will always be happy and healthy," he stated.

Ad

Fans reacted to Han Ji-min and Kim Woo-bin’s messages, cheering their appearance at Jung's nuptials. One fan commented:

An Instagram user commented (Image via Instagram/@shuratatia_kwb)

Lee Jung-eun also gave a short speech, recalling past conversations with Jung and her earlier desire to experience love. The actress stated that Jung’s wish had now come true and offered optimistic words about the couple’s journey ahead.

Ad

A fan remarked (Image via Instagram/@shuratatia_kwb)

A user mentioned (Image via Instagram/@shuratatia_kwb)

A person shared (Image via Instagram/@shuratatia_kwb)

Several netizens praised Jung Eun-hye for tying the knot and wished her well.

Ad

Netizens noted (Image via Instagram/@shuratatia_kwb)

Another user added (Image via Instagram/@shuratatia_kwb)

Jung Eun-hye's early wedding preparations

Ad

Ad

Jung Eun-hye and her now-husband, Cho Yeong-nam, first met while working at a community-based workplace supporting individuals with developmental conditions. After over a year of dating, they decided to marry.

Before the ceremony, a video titled Final Completion of the Wedding Dress for Eun-hye and Yeong-nam! was shared on the YouTube channel @_caricatureartisteunhye7869.

The clip featured Jung Eun-hye during her wedding gown fitting, joined by Cho, who later appeared in formal attire. The couple was seen exchanging smiles and gestures of support.

Ad

Diagnosed with Down syndrome, Jung Eun-hye first gained widespread recognition for playing Han Ji-min’s twin in Our Blues. Beyond acting, she has been involved in writing and painting. She remains active on her personal YouTube platform, where she shares insights into her artistic journey and recent life updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More