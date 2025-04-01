"Fight for my way reunion" - Fans excited as Lee Jung-eun reportedly cast alongside Kim Ji-won in the upcoming drama Doctor X

The upcoming medical noir K-drama Doctor X: The Era of the White Mafia (mononymously known as Doctor X) has just reported a new addition to its cast. Lee Jung-eun, popularly known for her role in Bong Joon-ho's Parasite, has been cast in Doctor X alongside Queen of Tears actress Kim Ji-won. This casting news was reported by Ilgan Sports on April 1, 2025.

Fans were excited to see an update about the show's casting. Lee Jung-eun and Kim Ji-won had briefly worked together in the 2017 drama Fight For My Way. Lee Jung-eun had played the role of the second lead, Baek Seol-hui's (played by Song Ha-yoon) mother, Geum Bok. Here's how a fan reacted to the reunion:

"Yesss!! Kim Jiwon x Lee Jungeun I’ve been so curious about the rest of the cast and so far I’m happy..fight for my way reunion"

Fans were excited as well as curious to learn more about the drama and the cast. This drama would also mark Kim Ji-won's return to the dramas after Queen of Tears.

"hope she’ll be on Soojung’s side and serve as the one she comes to for advice. but anyw Jiwon is finally getting her dream (almost) women-centric drama I’m so happy for her," a user wrote

"Yessss good news! I'm waiting for jiwon's confirmation and other new castings," another user replied

"I yelled so hard....JungEun x Jiwon...my faves," a fan wrote

Fans were also surmising what Lee Jung-eun's character could mean for the story. Her character was a male one in the main source material, however, this change in the character's gender has sparked curiosity amongst fans. Here's what they said:

"oooohh they changed akira-san into female," a fan wrote

"So she will play the staffing agency head that was a man in the Japanese version? Hmm they are switching genders in this one then," another fan replied

"Wait is this the remake of japanese Doctor X !?," a user replied

Kim Ji-won's Doctor X: The Era of the White Mafia is reportedly a remake of the 2012 Japanese drama Doctor X, starring Yonekura Ryoko in the lead. Lee Jung-eun is speculated to be playing the female counterpart to Kishibe Ittoku's Kanbara Akira in the original.

Kim Ji-won's upcoming drama Doctor X: Plot, Cast, and more

On February 14, 2025, Star News Korea reported that Queen of Tears star Kim Ji-won has been roped in to play the lead in the upcoming medical thriller drama Doctor X: The Era of the White Mafia. She plays the character of Gyu Su-jeong, a genius surgeon who is exiled because of her dark past.

On April 1, 2025, Ilgan Sports reported that Lee Jung-eun has joined the cast of Doctor X: The Era of the White Mafia. She will portray the role of Jung Hee-seok, a brilliant former surgeon who has been dubbed the "monster." At present, she leads a medical sourcing agency and is referred to as "aunty" by Gyu Su-jeong, despite not having any filial ties. Jung Hee-seok is a money-driven opportunist and a schemer who is also a mentor to Su-jeong.

Doctor X: The Era of the White Mafia starring Kim Ji-won is reported to begin filming in the second half of 2025, with an expected release in 2026. The drama will reportedly air on SBS.

