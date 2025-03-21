"She is the great representation for women" — Fans go gaga over Queen of Tears star Kim Ji-won’s appearance at Bvlgari flagship store in HongKong

Kim Ji-won arrived in Hong Kong on March 20 for a BVLGARI jewelry event. She visited the brand’s flagship store, showcasing pieces from the Serpenti collection. Dressed in a black outfit with Serpenti Viper jewelry, she was greeted by over a hundred fans at the airport.

The luxury Roman jeweler BVLGARI announced the appointment of actress Kim Ji-won as the newest ambassador for the brand on September 23, 2024. The Queen of Tears actress is the first Korean house ambassador for BVLGARI jewelry, watches, and perfumes.

In the released campaign photo, Kim Ji-won wore a one-shoulder dress while adorned in BVLGARI jewelry.

Expressing her excitement upon becoming the ambassador, Kim Ji-won stated, “BVLGARI is a beautiful brand that has been loved worldwide for a long time, and I am very happy to be able to join its magnificent history as an ambassador representing BVLGARI. I look forward to a new journey with BVLGARI, which continues to change and be reborn from the past to the present and the future.”

Fans were elated to see Kim-ji-won prosper as BVLGARI's brand ambassador.

"she is the the great representation for women!!" said one fan.

"Her aura screams elegance and sophistication" reacted another fan.

"she can't leave cuteness and the cuteness can't leave her!!" noted another fan.

Fans have found the actress to be cute and stunning both at the same time.

"her aura , her figure, her charisma , her grace everything is insane in that dress!!" said another.

"she literally eat that look and left no crumbs!" responded another fan.

"Yuan-yuan heard that she could get off work early, and excitedly said "Hey" her reaction was too cute!!" commented another.

More about Kim Ji-won

The actress gained success for her work in The Heirs and Descendants of the Sun. She has also starred in leading roles in dramas such as Fight for My Way, Arthdal Chronicles, Lovestruck in the City, My Liberation Notes, and Queen of Tears. Kim has solidified her Hallyu star power by collaborating with the celebrated screenwriters known as the Four Great Kings.

She portrayed the chaebol heiress Hong Hae-in in Queen of Tears, a tvN drama, in 2024. The show was extremely successful in South Korea and worldwide and marked the highest ratings ever for a tvN drama at a peak national audience of 24.850% for the finale episode.

For 15 weeks in a row, Queen of Tears remained in Netflix’s Global Top 10 Non-English TV series rankings. In addition, Queen of Tears was identified as a Visionary Work during CJ ENM’s 30th Anniversary for its lasting impact and cultural relevance. Kim Ji-won is currently preparing for her upcoming drama Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia.

