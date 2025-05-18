Resident Playbook: Ending explained and season 2 renewal possibilities explored

Resident Playbook concluded with the final episode released on May 18, 2025, on tvN and Netflix. The drama is a spin-off of the popular series Hospital Playlist, set in the Jongno branch of Yulje Hospital.

Resident Playbook gives an insight into the lives of the OB-GYN department's first-year residents. With increasing workload, the rookie residents learn different lessons with each patient on their journey to becoming better doctors in the future.

In Resident Playbook episode 12, Oh Yi-young (Go Youn-jung) was ready to quit her job after winning a lottery. However, she ends up losing the money after missing the claim deadline. Before the new year, she gained firsthand experience under Professor Seo despite her hesitance and showed willingness to actively participate in surgeries and deliveries.

Meanwhile, Pyo Nam-kyung (Shin Si-ah) went through the pain of losing her first patient and experienced delivering her first baby. Um Jae-il became the first one among the 1st-year residents to write a research paper under Professor Jo. On the other hand, Kim Sa-bi passionately assisted Professor Ryu and learned to crack lame jokes to bring smiles to patients' faces.

By the end of the Resident Playbook's final episode, Oh Yi-young is seen receiving a call on her first day as the second-year resident. The pilot season gives a clear closure to the drama, and as of now, neither Netflix nor tvN has confirmed a second season.

Additionally, Netflix has classified Resident Playbook as a "limited series" on the platform, suggesting that there would not be a season 2. However, if the creators of the show wish to explore further, there could be another season showcasing the second-year life of the residents.

Resident Playbook ending explained: Oh Yi-young, Pyo Nam-kyung, Um Jae-il, & Kim Sa-bi's new beginning

In the Resident Playbook episode 12, Um Jae-il (Kang You-seok) did not go home for several days because a cancer patient was experiencing severe pain. The professor and other residents prescribed painkillers to the patient, but they were ineffective. Um Jae-il was allowed to go home, but he chose to stay back to show up for the patient whenever they were in pain.

Later, Professor Jo saw him sleeping at the station and asked him why he was staying back, to which he replied that it was because of the patient. Professor Jo soon received a call from the same patient. Cha Da-hye and Um Jae-il visited her, believing she was unwell. The patient appeared to be doing better, but Cha Da-hye noted that nothing had changed as per the test.

Um Jae-il, with fear in his voice, stated that he had found a combination of medicines that might work for the patient and had already prescribed her the same. Professor Jo offered him the opportunity to organize data for a research paper.

He assured him that he would allow him to write a research paper as the main author if it worked well. Cha Da-hye was excited for Um Jae-il, who believed he had been scolded by Jo. She told him that it was the first time she had seen Professor Jo compliment someone.

In Resident Playbook episode 12, Oh Yi-young was busy with deliveries on New Year's Eve with Professor Seo. Professor Seo asked Oh Yi-young to remove the placenta, but she was hesitant at first.

While removing it, she pulled it too hard and tore it midway. Later that day, during another delivery, Professor Seo gave her another chance, and she performed successfully. It was Professor Seo's wish to give the residents firsthand experience, and Oh Yi-young fulfilled it.

In return, Seo gave her a bottle of alcohol she kept for a long time to celebrate on a good day. Oh Yi-young humbly refused but ultimately accepted it. She joined Seo for the final delivery despite her working hours being over. Professor Seo gave Oh Yi-young the chance to deliver the baby while she assisted. She was surprised to see the baby and welcomed it with warm greetings.

As Resident Playbook episode 12 progressed, Pyo Nam-kyung, played by Shin Si-ah, was called to the ER by Tak Gi-on due to a patient. A patient with recurring cancer had arrived and was in a serious state.

Pyo Nam-kyung was shocked to learn that it was her first patient, Yeom Mi-so, who was discharged months ago. She was calm despite being shocked and sad. Pyo Nam-kyung did everything she could before her family arrived. Soon, Yeom Mi-so passed away.

Yeom Mi-so's brother told Nam-kyung he was guilty for not being there for Yeom Mi-so in her last days. Pyo Nam-kyung responded that she was there with her, had several conversations, and played her favorite hymn whenever she could. As the brother left, Pyo Nam-kyung went to write the death certificate, but had a breakdown and could not stop crying.

Soon, a patient who was in labor pain arrived at the ER with Yang Seok-hyung (Kim Dae-myung). Just nine minutes after losing Yeom Mi-so, Pyo Nam-kyung delivered the baby in the ER with Yang Seok-hyung's assistance. Yang Seok-hyung immediately vanished as soon as his work was done before Pyo Nam-kyung could ask who he was.

Meanwhile, Kim Sa-bi noticed Professor Ryu making extra rounds at the ward. She learned that he was also nervous about the surgery. During the surgery, Professor Ryu cracked a joke suggesting that he should tell the patient a few things one usually tells on the first day of a new year. Everyone pretended to laugh, but Kim Sa-bi did not laugh.

After the surgery in Resident Playbook episode 12, Kim Sa-bi was waiting for Ryu to tell the patient that she looked healthier and to encourage her recovery with smiles. Professor Ryu had forgotten about it, and Kim Sa-bi took the matter in her hands. She cracked the joke and stated that Professor Ryu emphasized that making the patient smile was necessary for recovery.

Resident Playbook Season 2 Possibilities Explored

In Resident Playbook's final episode, it was shown that Ku Do-won bought a couple's ring for Oh Yi-young and gifted it to her on the new year's first day. Um Jae-il also confessed to Kim Sa-bi about his feelings.

Kim Sa-bi stated that she also thinks about him often and gets worried for him, but she was not open to dating yet. On the other hand, Tak Gi-on informed Pyo Nam-kyung that he would join the OB-GYN department. He also seemingly hinted at his feelings for her.

Oh Joo-young once again failed the IVF; the doctor suggested she try again. However, this time, Oh Joo-young decided she wanted to discontinue the process and find the joy of having a baby in some other way. She wanted to stop resenting herself. At the end, Chu Min-ha (Ahn Eun-jin) was selected as the new professor by Professors Seo and Kong.

Additionally, Oh Joo-young and Ku Seung-won could not find out about Oh Yi-young and Ku Do-won's relationship. Resident Playbook season one gave closure to each resident and other characters' stories. However, if the creators wish to expand the scope of the story, they could showcase the residents as seniors.

Meanwhile, all twelve episodes of Resident Playbook are available on Netflix for streaming.

