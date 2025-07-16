Emmy Awards 2025 snubs include major surprises as The Handmaid’s Tale and Squid Game are shut out completely

The Emmy Awards 2025, nominations delivered plenty of fresh excitement along with unexpected snubs. The Television Academy delivered a harsh truth: past glory doesn’t guarantee present recognition. While shows like The Studio, Adolescence, and The Pitt dominated the headlines with a slew of nominations.

On the other hand, several high-profile series also many of them past Emmy winners or global sensations, were either ignored or underrepresented. From genre-defying dramas to critically adored farewells, below we explore this year's biggest snubs of the Emmy Awards 2025.

Emmy Awards 2025: Fan favorites left in the cold?

The Handmaid’s Tale: A revered goodbye, overlooked

When a series with a strong Emmy history concludes, it often receives several farewell nominations. However, The Handmaid’s Tale received only one nomination for its final season, recognizing Cherry Jones in a guest role.

Lead actress Elisabeth Moss was not nominated for the Emmy Awards 2025, nor were the show’s technical and craft contributions acknowledged. This outcome marks a notable departure for a series that previously garnered significant Emmy attention.

Squid Game’s unexpected absence

Two years ago, Squid Game made history with a significant number of nominations and wins, becoming the first non-English language series to gain major recognition at the Emmys. The second season returned with a more ambitious approach and a darker portrayal of its deadly game world.

Despite this, it did not receive any nominations—no acting, production, or writing categories. This absence raises questions about how Emmy voters currently view the series compared to its initial breakthrough.

Star Wars: A Galaxy Far, Far Away unexpected absence

Andor, Lucasfilm’s politically nuanced Star Wars prequel, was expected to return strongly after a well-received first season. The second season offered new storytelling, emotional depth, and production design.

Despite these qualities, the series did not receive any nominations, including for Diego Luna’s performance or its direction and writing. Although it expanded the possibilities of Star Wars on television, Andor was not recognized in this year’s Emmy race.

Emmy Awards 2025: Some other series' unexpected absence

Some highly anticipated shows also received limited attention. Apple TV+’s psychological thriller Disclaimer, directed by Alfonso Cuarón and starring Cate Blanchett, was heavily promoted during awards season. Blanchett earned a nomination, but Cuarón was not nominated for directing, despite overseeing the entire series.

Similarly, The Four Seasons, a Netflix comedy created by Tina Fey and featuring stars like Steve Carell and Colman Domingo, received only a nomination for Domingo. These results suggest that even established names do not always secure multiple nods.

Only Murders in the Building, which earned more than 20 nominations last year, received only eight this year, with no acting nods for Steve Martin or Selena Gomez. In the limited series category, Renée Zellweger’s performance in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy was anticipated to break a long absence of TV movie lead actress nominations, but did not receive one.

As the Emmy Awards 2025 continue to highlight emerging shows and experimental storytelling, some well-regarded series and performances face increased competition. The Emmy Awards 2025 nominations reflect a shift toward new voices and formats, illustrating the evolving nature of television recognition.

Also read: Emmy Awards Nominations 2025: Full list of nominees for this year.

About the author Ankur Pandey Ankur Pandey covers all things pop culture and entertainment at Sportskeeda. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai, which has equipped him with exceptional storytelling, and communication skills. With over a year of experience as a news anchor & producer at ITV Network, Ankur has interviewed notable Indian celebrities including, Anu Malik and Shalin Bhanot. His insightful coverage of environmental issues also earned him further recognition.



His fascination with media trends and their profound impact on society ignited his passion for working in the dynamic entertainment industry while ensuring ethical reporting through thorough research. On a personal level, Ankur admires the versatility and environmental advocacy of Leonardo DiCaprio, and would choose to experience The Lord of the Rings trilogy for its monumental cinematic journey.



In his free time, Ankur enjoys reading to gain new perspectives and traveling to immerse himself in diverse cultures, all while keeping an active lifestyle. Know More