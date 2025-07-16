Simone Biles reacts to her Netflix docuseries earning nomination for major award

Simone Biles recently reacted to her Netflix documentary series, Simone Biles Rising, earning an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series. The documentary is a four-part series that dives deep into how Biles balances her personal life, mental health journey, and her training.

Ad

The first two parts focus on the ace gymnast's mental health journey when she suffered from 'twisties' and pulled back from the Tokyo Olympics. It also displays Biles' memorable comeback. The third and fourth episodes, which were released later, shed light on her preparation and successful run at the Paris Games. The last two episodes were released in October 2024, while the 28-year-old was on her Gold Over America Tour.

Biles' documentary is competing against Chef’s Table, 100 Foot Wave, SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night, and Social Studies at the 77th annual Emmy Awards. After receiving the nomination, the multiple-time Olympic medalist shared the news on her Instagram story and expressed her disbelief.

Ad

Trending

"STOP IT," the gymnast wrote while adding a few screaming emojis.

Screenshot of Simone Biles' Instagram story (@simonebiles).

The 77th Emmy Awards ceremony will be held on September 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California.

Ad

Simone Biles receives the 2025 ESPY Award nomination for her all-around event victory at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Getty Simone Biles of Team United States at the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Getty Images)

Along with her docuseries receiving the nomination for the 77th annual Emmy Awards, Simone Biles earned two nominations for the 2025 ESPY Awards a few days back. She received one nomination alongside Stephen Curry for the best championship performance.

Ad

While the basketball star received the nomination for his efforts to help Team USA win its fifth Olympic gold in the sport, Biles achieved it for her all-around event title at the French capital. She posted a stunning 59.131 points to outperform Brazil's Rebeca Andrade and fellow gymnast Suni Lee, who posted 57.932 and 56.465, respectively.

Biles and Curry are joined by Northern Irish professional golfer Rory McIlroy and Canadian-American baseball first baseman Freddie Freeman, making the gymnast the only woman to earn the nomination in the category.

Biles was also nominated for Best Athlete in Women's Sports alongside Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas, and A'ja Wilson. The 2025 ESPY Awards winners will be announced during a ceremony scheduled for Wednesday, July 16, at the prestigious Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More