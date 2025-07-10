Daytime Emmy Nominations 2025: See the complete list of 52nd Daytime nominees

The first few categories and names for the Daytime Emmy Nominations 2025 were released on Wednesday, July 9. As is done every year, the announcement for the 52nd annual award show was made by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, holding the acronym NATAS. The grand event is tentatively slated for October 17, 2025, and will take place in Pasadena.

While many categories and nominees for Daytime Emmy Nominations 2025 have been revealed, some more are awaited. Most of the popular daily soaps are expected to be judged for awards, which include ABC's General Hospital and CBS's The Young and the Restless. However, the newest CBS soap, Beyond the Gates, does not qualify for any nominations this year.

While the Daytime Emmy Nominations 2025 will consider shows between January 1 to December 31, 2024, many other parameters are in place for nominations. Another longstanding specification is nominating not more than 50% of entries submitted when any category has fewer than ten submissions.

This pushed some categories for Daytime Emmy Nominations 2025 to have fewer than five nominations. Incidentally, every category has one winner out of five nominations on average. Besides Daytime Drama, and best actors and actresses, other popular categories in competition include Culinary Instructional Series, Lifestyle Programs, How-to Series, and more.

Daytime Emmy Nominations 2025: Categories and available nominees

While the categories below for the Daytime Emmy Nominations 2025 are listed randomly, the nominations are listed in alphabetical order by first name. The name of the show and the airing channel are also mentioned alongside the nominations.

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS).

Outstanding Culinary Instructional Series

Be My Guest With Ina Garten (Food Network; by Pacific Productions)

Delicious Miss Brown (Food Network; by FRANK)

Emeril Cooks (Roku; by Marquee Brands)

Lidia's Kitchen (PBS; by Tavola Productions)

Selena + Restaurant (Food Network; by July Moon Productions/Sony Pictures Television's The Intellectual Property Corporation).

Outstanding Lifestyle Program

George to the Rescue (NBC)

Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut (Netflix; by Tremolo Productions)

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward (NBC; by Hearst Media Production Group)

Homegrown (Magnolia Network; by Eclipse Creative)

You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment (Netflix; by Netflix/OPS/The Vogt Foundation).

Outstanding Instructional/How-To Program

Dime Como Hacerlo (Roku; This Old House Productions)

Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse (Magnolia Network; by Blind Nil)

Going Home With Tyler Cameron (Amazon Prime Video; by Amazon MGM Studios/High Noon Entertainment)

Married to Real Estate (HGTV)

Martha Gardens (Roku; by Marquee Brands)

The Fixers (BYUtv).

Outstanding Daytime Talk Series

The Drew Barrymore Show (CBS Media Ventures)

The Jennifer Hudson Show (Warner Bros. Television Distribution; by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television/JHUD Productions/Telepictures)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)

Live with Kelly and Mark (Disney Entertainment Distribution)

The View (ABC).

Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program

Expedition Unknown (Discovery Channel; by Ping Pong Productions)

Field Trip with Curtis Stone (Hong Kong/PBS; by Sunny Side Up Productions)

How I Got There (BYUtv; by FORTÉ Entertainment)

Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out (PBS)

Mexico Made With Love (PBS; by Symbio Studios)

The Good Road (PBS; by Good All Over).

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama Series

Eileen Davidson playing Ashley Abbott on The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Laura Wright playing Carly Spencer on General Hospital (ABC)

Michelle Stafford playing Phyllis Summers on The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Melissa Claire Egan playing Chelsea Lawson on The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Nancy Lee Grahn playing Alexis Davis on General Hospital (ABC)

Sharon Case playing Sharon Newman on The Young and the Restless (CBS).

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Daytime Drama Series

Dominic Zamprogna playing Dante Falconeri on General Hospital (ABC)

Eric Martsolf playing Brady Black on Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

Greg Rikaart playing Leo Stark on Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

Paul Tefler playing Xander Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

Peter Bergman playing Jack Abbott on The Young and the Restless (CBS)

This time, NATAS has made some changes in the categories for the Daytime Emmy Nominations 2025. In place of the category of Outstanding Younger Performer in the Daytime Drama section, a new category has been introduced, titled Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series.

Moreover, the categories of Travel, Nature, Adventure, and Culinary have gone through tweaks and changes. As mentioned before, the final event is tentatively slated for October 2025, after the judging period between May and July.

Watch out for the complete list of Daytime Emmy Nominations 2025, along with the newly changed categories yet to be announced.

