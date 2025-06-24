The Young and the Restless sneak peek for the upcoming month (July 2025): Here’s what to expect

The identity of the mysterious Aristotle Dumas is revealed on The Young and the Restless as a familiar face from the past. As his guests in France recognize Cane Ashby as their host, Lily is left wondering how her former spouse has amassed wealth. While this will upset many Genoa City residents, Cane's return to the circuit may spell opportunity for many.

Longtime Y&R fans may remember Cane Ashby as the controversial heir of Jill Foster and Katherine Chancellor. He was married to Lily, and the couple share two children, Charlie and Mattie. Between 2007 and 2019, actor Daniel Goddard played the character. Currently, Billy Flynn has stepped into the role, while Goddard plays Henry Dalton on General Hospital.

The last couple of weeks in The Young and the Restless saw the influential families of the town getting invited to a party by the elusive Dumas on his estate. While the Newmans, Abbotts, and Winters received invitations, Phyllis forced herself to one.

Although most of the invitees are shaken after learning their host's identity, Phyllis and Audra are upbeat about their opportunities. The Aristotle Dumas-turned-Cane Ashby storyline will continue to offer twists to the plot of the long-running CBS daily soap.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

The Young and the Restless: Exciting storylines to look out for in July 2025

Cane's power struggles continue with Genoa's big business families

After months of suspense, the recluse business tycoon was revealed to be the familiar Cane Ashby on Friday's episode, dated June 20, 2025. While Victor had figured it out before others, Cane-Dumas wanted to reveal himself to Lily first. This encounter with her former husband left Lily shaken.

More drama will likely continue in France as Abby and Chance arrive. Despite Victor refusing to accept Cane's offer, others among the guests are eager to land an opportunity. Some others will take this opportunity to pull pranks on their enemies or gel with friends.

However, very few will be happy to interact with the billionaire, now that they know his true identity. The Young and the Restless plot suggests that the turmoil is likely to push Lily towards Damian. Whether Cane breaks them up remains to be seen.

Phyllis's life may turn around for good

As The Young and the Restless fans know, Phyllis had been struggling for a long time. Starting with being targeted by Jordan, to her kidnapping with Sharon, and then losing her job to Sally, she faced trauma at various levels. Even after Daniel refused to join her as a colleague, her meeting with Amanda gave her hope to do business with Dumas.

July's The Young and the Restless plot will finally see her succeed in her endeavors. Cane will likely hear her pitch, since she had predicted Cane was after Chancellor's. As she wanted to run it, it is unclear whether that will happen anytime soon. However, Phyllis will also likely have a new romantic alliance in France, who may be ready to go back to Genoa with her.

The Young and the Restless may witness a mishap in France

To everyone's surprise, Chance Chancellor is one of the invitees at Dumas's party. As such, he will likely arrive in France, as will Abby Newman, another guest. As Chance and Abby meet in a foreign land, memories may come out. However, Abby will soon reunite with Devon at the estate.

Meanwhile, the fact that a billionaire invites a law enforcer to a party of business families poses a question about its reason. The soap is likely hinting at a crime in Nice. Cane possibly wanted to have a police officer at hand, expecting some mishap.

While it is too early to predict the victim, there are a few contenders. For one, Damian's emotional hug with Amy Lewis hints at him being a victim. On the other hand, too much discussion about Connor Floyd's Chance suggests he may become a target. Either way, there are hints about some crime cropping up in the soap's storyline.

Some alliances and breakups are coming up in July

As Nick has informed Nikki, he and Sharon are on friendly terms. With the new circumstances pushing him and Sharon closer, they will collaborate on various matters. However, it may not be romantic. Moreover, with the maze reminding Sharon and Phyllis about their kidnapping, both Nick's wives will sympathize with each other.

On the other hand, Billy and Sally, who are already in a romantic relationship, will find themselves arguing. Since they will not agree on their ideas of dealing with Cane, they are likely to get into fights.

Elsewhere, with silent blessings from Victor, Audra may succeed in her plan. She may win over Kyle, who will not see the subtle ways she pleases him. On the other hand, in Genoa City, Claire will find Holden more than eager to offer a shoulder, should she need one.

Catch the July actions on The Young and the Restless as the plot around Cane Ashby thickens.

