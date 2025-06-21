The Young and the Restless weekly preview sees Cane unmasked, Phyllis making a pitch, and Chance stirring suspicions

In the upcoming week of The Young and the Restless, the storyline will take a dramatic turn. The weekly preview for June 23 to 27, 2025, reveals that Billy Abbott will demand to know what is going on with Aristotle Dumas. He will try to make sense of the situation when Cane Ashby reveals himself to be Dumas.

In the meantime, Lily Winters will warn Cane. She will insist that there should be no more secrets or games. The preview discloses that everyone will learn about the whole truth surrounding Aristotle's identity and why he has gathered everyone in France for the big revelation.

On the other hand, everyone will start suspecting Chance and wonder why Cane wanted him at the party. Elsewhere, Phyllis takes the center stage and prepares to make a pitch in front of everyone. Lastly, Claire and Holden will come closer to each other, while Audra and Kyle are off in France.

Cane reveals himself to be Aristotle Dumas on The Young and the Restless

Everyone will learn the whole truth about how Cane decided to become Dumas and why he planned to gather everyone for the shocking revelation. Billy will try to figure out what is going on with Aristotle Dumas. He will demand to know the truth about the situation when Cane reveals himself to be Dumas.

Other guests will start arriving at the scene after the chaos surrounding Aristotle's identity settles down. Michael Baldwin, Lauren Fenmore, Chance, and Abby will find themselves in a weird situation as things take a wild turn at the party. All of them will get updates regarding the situation as they discover that Aristotle Dumas is actually Cane.

Chance's sudden invitation sets up a new mystery on The Young and the Restless

Meanwhile, on The Young and the Restless, Chance's sudden invitation to Aristotle's party will likely stir up a new mystery. Everyone present at the party will start suspecting Chance Chancellor, wondering why Dumas decided to invite him at the last moment.

Out of all the people invited to Aristotle's bash, Jack Abbott suspects that Chance stands out the most. Everyone will speculate about why Cane wanted Chance at the party. Diane Jenkins, while addressing the situation, suggests it’s because Cane has ties to Jill Abbott. On the other hand, Sally will think about a possible connection with Chancellor Industries.

Billy will state that Cane wanted Chance at the party because the latter was a cop. He says:

"Chance is also a cop."

Although Chance is out of his jurisdiction, everyone will suspect that Chance wanted a detective around, since a bomb is about to drop soon. Later, Amanda will warn Cane that Victor Newman is a dangerous enemy who should not be underestimated.

However, Cane will feel that he is the one being underestimated by everyone, initially by Aristotle Dumas and later by Cane Ashby.

Phyllis makes a pitch, while Claire and Holden come closer to each other on The Young and the Restless

Later, in The Young and the Restless, Phyllis Summers arrives at the scene and prepares to make a pitch. She says:

"I would never do anything like that to you."

However, the preview does not disclose who Phyllis is talking to in the show's promo.

The preview features Audra preparing to get some sun with Kyle. Audra hands Kyle a tube of Jabot’s birthday suit sunscreen. She asks Kyle if he minds, hinting at the fact that the two will spend some time together while Kyle applies some sunscreen to Audra.

Meanwhile, Claire Newman will run into Holden. While Claire will think it is because of her good fortune, Holden will believe that he is the lucky one. With Kyle and Audra off in France for Aristotle's party, Claire and Holden will get the opportunity to spend some time together.

The spoilers preview suggests that they will get intimate and come closer to each other, as they share some drinks.

Also Read: The Young and the Restless star Billy Flynn confirms the face of mysterious Aristotle Dumas

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

