The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next week from June 23 to 27, 2025

The upcoming episodes of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless are set to air from June 23 to 27, 2025. Now that Cane has been revealed as Aristotle Dumas, things are about to get even more intense. His big secret sends shockwaves through Genoa City.

Lily is especially affected and makes a surprising move. Meanwhile, the drama in France heats up as more familiar faces arrive. Victor demands the truth from Cane, while Nikki and Jack team up to investigate his past. Amanda finds herself caught in the middle of the chaos.

Billy and Sally begin scheming, Audra pushes Kyle’s limits, and Nick tries to figure out what Cane is really up to. And just when it seems like things can't get more complicated, Lily makes a move with Damian that no one saw coming.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episodes set to release from June 23 to 27, 2025

Monday, June 23: Pressure buildup

At the beginning of the week on The Young and the Restless, Victor quickly goes after Cane, demanding that he tell the full truth about who he is and what he’s been doing. As emotions run high, Cane struggles to stay in control. Lily is shaken by everything and wants to understand how Cane became Dumas. Everyone at the estate is asking questions, and the tension keeps rising.

Tuesday, June 24: Reckonings and reunions

Victor keeps pushing Cane for the full story, but Cane refuses to tell everything. Nikki and Jack team up behind the scenes, hoping to figure things out by comparing what they know. Michael and Lauren finally show up in France and walk straight into the chaos. Meanwhile, Abby runs into someone she knows, adding even more surprise to the day.

Wednesday, June 25: Behind the curtain

In the middle of the week on The Young and the Restless, Amanda steps in to stop Phyllis before she can cause more trouble. Meanwhile, Adam and Chelsea start digging for information about Cane and what he might be hiding. Lily feels overwhelmed but finds comfort in Damian, who is becoming more important to her as the days go on.

Thursday, June 26: Enemies in formation

Things start going downhill for Cane as Billy and Sally join forces to bring him down. Both have personal reasons and old grudges, making them a powerful and dangerous team. Back in Genoa City, Audra plays mind games with Kyle, while Claire and Holden grow closer after he steps in to help her.

Friday, June 27: Turning points

By the end of the week on The Young and the Restless, Nick puts Cane on the spot, trying to figure out what he’s really up to but Cane stays tight-lipped. Meanwhile, Sharon and Phyllis deal with the emotional aftermath of their kidnapping. Will they support each other or go back to clashing?

Elsewhere, Lily shocks everyone including Cane when she makes an unexpected romantic move with Damian, showing she might be ready for a new beginning.

As secrets come to light, the drama keeps building in Genoa City. This week is packed with emotional moments, tough choices, and possible changes in relationships. Now that Cane’s true identity is out, the fallout is just getting started.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

